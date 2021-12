A monthly roundup of footwear brands and retailers that are participating in charitable causes. Share your news with us at web@footwearnews.com. Big Initiatives December 2021 Dec. 22, 2021: Through Academy Sports + Outdoors “Traveling Santa” initiative, the retailers identified individuals and families doing their holiday shopping in-store at their local Academy and surprised them by helping pay for their holiday gifts. This season, the company has donated more that $400,00 to its local community. The grassroots events also included in-store shopping sprees, bike donations and other giveback initiatives in 50 cities across Academy’s footprint. The events focused on giving back to first...

