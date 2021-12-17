ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Dramatic video shows people climb out of window to safety during deadly NYC fire

By Mark Sundstrom, James Ford, Nexstar Media Wire
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kUner_0dPb1xat00

NEW YORK CITY ( WPIX ) – One person died and several were hospitalized after fire broke out in a Manhattan high-rise building Thursday morning, according to police.

Dramatic eyewitness video of two people climbing out of a window and down a utility pipe for five floors shows how it could have been an even greater tragedy.

The FDNY said a call came in just after 7 a.m. for a two-alarm fire on the fourth floor of a 14-story NYC Housing Authority apartment building on Avenue D, between East 8th and East 9th streets in the East Village.

Christian Cortes lives in a building directly across the way, and described an intense, dangerous sight.

TikTok school threats prompt call for parents to talk to kids: Here’s how

“I woke up from my bed and said, ‘What is that smell?'” Cortes said, referring to the smoke that was wafting into his apartment from across a narrow service road between his building and the one with the fire.

He heard screams, woke his family and told them to look out the window.

They saw a young woman and young man in one of the bedrooms, as the flames got more and more intense.

Cortes’s brother, Justin Malpica, grabbed his cellphone and started recording. Cortes described what the two young people did next.

“They were looking, figuring out what to do,” he said, adding that he and dozens of other people watching started shouting at the pair.

People called out to them to climb down a yellow utility pole that extends from the basement to the roof of the building. The woman grabbed it, as the young man stood in the window to escape the flames.

“It was her brother,” Cortes continued. “Her brother tried to come down.  She grabbed her brother to climb with her, and the fire started coming closer out the window.  That’s when they started going down slowly, slowly.”

Below, there were first responders and good Samaritans to help them.

CDC panel recommends Pfizer, Moderna vaccines over J&J shot

Fire officials said multiple electric bicycles were found in the apartment;, however, the cause of the fire remained under investigation Thursday morning.

Police removed some e-bikes from the scene, and some electric scooters burned up indoors, according to the FDNY.

“Knowing that might have been the cause, I’m going to be more careful with my scooter,” said Malpica, who recorded the video of the escape. “Try to charge it when I’m up, and definitely disconnect it when I’m sleeping.”

Nearly 200 firefighters from 30 units responded to battle the blaze, which was officially under control at 8:18 a.m., the FDNY said.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. Their identity was not immediately released.

At least seven other people were taken to local hospitals, one with life-threatening injuries, two with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and four patients with minor injuries, according to the FDNY.

Two People Fatally Injured in Apartment Building Fire @CitizenApp

E 8th St & Avenue D 7:15:54 AM EST

Video from the Citizen App showed large flames and heavy smoke coming out of multiple windows of at least one apartment.

It was the third fatal fire in less than 30 hours in the city, and the second in a NYCHA public housing complex. Neighbors who live in apartments adjacent to the one that burned here said that they’re saddened by what happened, but grateful that it didn’t spread.

For its part, NYCHA released a brief statement concerning its two recent fatal fires, confirming investigations are ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows#Manhattan#High Rise Building#Electric Scooters#Public Housing#Accident#Fdny#Nyc Housing Authority#Samaritans#Cdc#J J
fox7austin.com

DRAMATIC VIDEO: 2 teens crawl down building to escape deadly fire

NEW YORK - Dramatic video shows two teens climbing out of a Manhattan high-rise window to escape a deadly fire sparked by a lithium-ion battery explosion. One man was killed and several others were injured including the teens in the apartment fire in the East Village. Flames broke out on...
MANHATTAN, NY
Napa Valley Register

Teens climb down pole to escape NYC fire

Two teens are in stable condition after escaping from a fire in a New York City apartment. A neighbor recorded a smartphone video of the two teens, an 18-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy, escaping from the fire by climbing out a fifth-floor window. The fire started in an apartment on the lower east side of Manhattan, in New York City, on Thursday, according to the NYPD. After firefighters put out the blaze, they found a deceased adult male. Rescuers also removed an adult woman, 46, from the apartment. She is listed in critical condition at NY Presbyterian-Cornell Hospital. The FDNY fire marshall is investigating how the fire started and the NYC medical examiner is looking into the cause of death for the man.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Shocking video captures the moment two teens escape out window and shimmy four stories down pipe as flames engulf their NYC apartment building

Dramatic video captured the moment two teenage siblings escaped out a fourth-floor window of their 14-story New York City building as flames engulfed their apartment in a blaze that left their mother critically injured and her boyfriend dead. Video shared by Justin Malpica via Storyful shows plumes of smoke billowing...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Video shows dramatic high-speed police chase, shoot out

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Video shows how a high-speed police shootout played out last month. It started with an armed robbery in Santa Fe and ended more than an hour away in Torrance County. Video shows officers having to return fire through their own windshields as the suspects shoot at them going 100 mph. The incident […]
SANTA FE, NM
BigCountryHomepage

Motorcyclist dies month after crash in north Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist has died a month after a crash in north Abilene. Police say Saul Rodriguez, 60, died Wednesday, “as a direct result of the severe injuries he suffered from the collision,” which took place at the intersection of West Stamford Street and Grape Street November 24. Rodriguez, who was not […]
ABILENE, TX
WBTW News13

Dramatic video shows North Carolina apartment building erupt in flames

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A fire destroyed a Greensboro apartment building that was under construction on Pleasant Ridge Road, according to the Greensboro Fire Department. Video from witness Harry Bolognese shows the structure fully ablaze. At about 1 a.m. Thursday, Greensboro crews responded to a fire at Brigham Ridge Apartments, on the 1200 block of […]
GREENSBORO, NC
KTLA

Surfer dies after apparent shark attack off Morro Bay on Christmas Eve

A surfer was apparently killed in a shark attack off Morro Bay Friday morning, authorities said. First responders were dispatched to beach just north of Atascadero Road in the Central Coast city to a report of an unresponsive male victim on the beach, according to a statement released by the Morro Bay Police Department. “He […]
MORRO BAY, CA
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
651K+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy