When Minneapolis city employees come back to work on January 10th — currently the plan, at least in a hybrid sense, depending on the department — they’ll be in for quite a treat. Many of the thousands of people who (theoretically) work in the brand new ten-story Public Service Building covering everything from 311 to Public Works to the Police, have never even seen their new offices. In place of being scattered all around office sites in a variety of downtown spots, they’ll all be centralized. And waiting for them will be the largest debut of city public art in Minneapolis history.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO