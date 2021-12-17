ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Mayor Wu Appoints Brianna Millor as Chief of Community Engagement

Boston, Massachusetts
Boston, Massachusetts
 7 days ago

Millor charged with bringing City Hall out of City Hall, building community connections.

Mayor Michelle Wu today announced that Brianna Millor will serve as the City of Boston’s next Chief of Community Engagement, effective January 3, 2021. In this role, Millor will lead the Community Engagement Cabinet, which seeks to improve the delivery of City Services as well as create opportunities for all Boston residents to participate in local government. She is charged with bringing City Hall out of City Hall and into our communities, meeting residents where they are to deliver services and drive community connection.

“To deliver on the bold changes our communities need and deserve, we must connect and empower every resident to be part of shaping our collective future,” said Mayor Wu. “I’m inspired by Brianna’s love for community and for Boston. She has been a trusted advisor and passionate community advocate, and I am so excited for her leadership in this role.”

A Dorchester native and the daughter of a Haitian immigrant, Millor brings years of local government experience to the Community Engagement Cabinet. Her background in community organizing has informed her work at City Hall. As a high school student, she became involved in Bold Teens, a Dorchester-based organization that focuses on environmental and social justice issues, and emphasizes community voice in public decision-making. In 2016, she joined Hillary Clinton’s Presidential Campaign, where she worked on voter engagement strategies ahead of the New Hampshire Primary

After first joining the City Council President’s Office under Mayor Wu in 2016 as a Communications Intern, she returned in 2018 as Administrative Director and later as Civic Engagement Director. Millor has represented Mayor Wu’s Council Office on the Board of ABCD and previously served on ABCD’s Neighborhood Programs/Planning & Evaluation (NPPE) Committee. She is a graduate of Quinnipiac University with a Bachelors in Political Science and a Masters Degree in Public Relations.

“I am honored and excited to lead the Office of Community Engagement, and to continue serving our city’s residents under Mayor Wu,” said Millor. “My experiences at City Hall have affirmed my love and commitment to my community and the city that raised me, and I am eager to facilitate in connecting residents to city government in new and creative ways.”

The Office of Community Engagement leads our city’s work towards eliminating silos between Boston residents and City Hall and better connecting community engagement and policy-making, driving decision-making through both proactive and responsive engagement by meeting residents where they are, in the community. The Civic Engagement Cabinet also includes the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services (ONS). ONS encourages, facilitates, and maximizes citizen input and participation in all aspects of government through service requests, neighborhood meetings, mailings, and emergency responses.

Millor lives in Dorchester and enjoys spending time with her family.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dorchester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Michelle Wu
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts

113
Followers
572
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Boston, Massachusetts

Comments / 0

Community Policy