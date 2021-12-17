Mayor Wu Appoints Brianna Millor as Chief of Community Engagement

Millor charged with bringing City Hall out of City Hall, building community connections.

Mayor Michelle Wu today announced that Brianna Millor will serve as the City of Boston’s next Chief of Community Engagement, effective January 3, 2021. In this role, Millor will lead the Community Engagement Cabinet, which seeks to improve the delivery of City Services as well as create opportunities for all Boston residents to participate in local government. She is charged with bringing City Hall out of City Hall and into our communities, meeting residents where they are to deliver services and drive community connection.

“To deliver on the bold changes our communities need and deserve, we must connect and empower every resident to be part of shaping our collective future,” said Mayor Wu. “I’m inspired by Brianna’s love for community and for Boston. She has been a trusted advisor and passionate community advocate, and I am so excited for her leadership in this role.”

A Dorchester native and the daughter of a Haitian immigrant, Millor brings years of local government experience to the Community Engagement Cabinet. Her background in community organizing has informed her work at City Hall. As a high school student, she became involved in Bold Teens, a Dorchester-based organization that focuses on environmental and social justice issues, and emphasizes community voice in public decision-making. In 2016, she joined Hillary Clinton’s Presidential Campaign, where she worked on voter engagement strategies ahead of the New Hampshire Primary

After first joining the City Council President’s Office under Mayor Wu in 2016 as a Communications Intern, she returned in 2018 as Administrative Director and later as Civic Engagement Director. Millor has represented Mayor Wu’s Council Office on the Board of ABCD and previously served on ABCD’s Neighborhood Programs/Planning & Evaluation (NPPE) Committee. She is a graduate of Quinnipiac University with a Bachelors in Political Science and a Masters Degree in Public Relations.

“I am honored and excited to lead the Office of Community Engagement, and to continue serving our city’s residents under Mayor Wu,” said Millor. “My experiences at City Hall have affirmed my love and commitment to my community and the city that raised me, and I am eager to facilitate in connecting residents to city government in new and creative ways.”

The Office of Community Engagement leads our city’s work towards eliminating silos between Boston residents and City Hall and better connecting community engagement and policy-making, driving decision-making through both proactive and responsive engagement by meeting residents where they are, in the community. The Civic Engagement Cabinet also includes the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services (ONS). ONS encourages, facilitates, and maximizes citizen input and participation in all aspects of government through service requests, neighborhood meetings, mailings, and emergency responses.

Millor lives in Dorchester and enjoys spending time with her family.