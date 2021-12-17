ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Charles Makes 'Touching' Speech, Recalls Queen Elizabeth And Prince Philip's First Meeting

Business Times
Business Times
 7 days ago

The senior working royals have continued to increase the number of their engagements these past few months. Prince Charles, for instance, attended the Britannia Royal Naval College parade in Dartmouth on Thursday.

Prince CharlesReuters

Reports said that the future King addressed the officers at the event. He, also, presented the Queen's sword to deserving officers during the ceremony.

The Prince of Wales seemingly attracted more attention from the public upon making his speech. Express UK revealed that it was because of the "touching insight" he provided, involving Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

