Tipalti — a leading global payables solution — announced recently that it has raised $270 million in series F funding at a valuation of $8.3 billion, bringing the total funding raised to date to just over $550 million and placing Tipalti among the most valuable private fintech companies in the world. Tipalti plans to use the funding to accelerate its product roadmap and customer operations, as well as expand globally to transform global financial operations for high-velocity customers.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO