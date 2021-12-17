ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson receives injection for foot injury, will miss 4-6 weeks

KBUR
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Pelicans said Thursday that forward Zion Williamson received a biologic injection where the fracture is in his right foot to stimulate bone healing and...

www.kbur.com

ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ strong message to Lakers after ugly loss vs. Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers got blown out by the Phoenix Suns, 108-90, at home on Tuesday. Yet, LeBron James is accentuating the positive. Considering the state of the Suns — fully healthy, with largely the same roster as last season’s NBA Finals squad – compared with that of the Lakers — depleted, renovated — James’ rational attitude is understandable.
NBA
Person
Zion Williamson
CinemaBlend

After Scottie Pippen Claimed Michael Jordan 'Ruined' Basketball, Another Player Is Saying The Same Thing About LeBron James

There have been plenty of things happening within the sports world as of late, though a situation that’s truly captured fans’ attention is the one involving former Chicago Bulls players Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan. In his new book, Pippen aired blunt thoughts on his teammate, even going as far as to say that he “ruined basketball.” Many, both basketball devotees and former players, have been debating the comments. But amid this discussion, it’s possible that another (more contemporary) one could be brewing. This is due to the fact that NBA alum Iman Shumpert claims former teammate Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James did the same thing – in his own way.
NBA
#Bone Healing#The New Orleans Pelicans
fadeawayworld.net

Joe Johnson Is The Only Active Player Who Has Played Against Michael Jordan

It has been more than 17 years since Michael Jordan retired for good from the NBA. Jordan, who is considered the GOAT by most fans, achieved everything an NBA player could wish for during his career. Be it winning trophies or earning fame, Jordan did it all. But considering Jordan...
NBA
