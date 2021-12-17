Gas Prices Down Slightly

(Undated) — For the sixth straight week, the national average price for gas has fallen. According to GasBuddy.com, the price is down nearly three cents from a week ago and just over eleven cents from a month ago. However, it remains $1.09 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has also fallen, down two cents in the last week, standing at $3.59 per gallon. GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis, Patrick DeHaan, says we may see Christmas gas prices fall just under $3.26 a gallon, the all-time high on Christmas set in 2013. DeHaan says there’s a strong likelihood that declines at the pump are likely to continue as we close out 2021. The current statewide average in Illinois is $3.40 a gallon. It’s $3.06 in Indiana.

