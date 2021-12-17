ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Gas Prices Down Slightly

wtyefm.com
 7 days ago

(Undated) — Gas prices continue to show subtle declines, down almost half a cent per gallon. The latest numbers from GasBuddy.com find the...

www.wtyefm.com

Comments / 0

Central Illinois Proud

Peoria gas prices drop slightly, average $3.48 per gallon

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As the nation’s average gas price fell for the fifth consecutive week, gas prices in Peoria look like they are also falling. According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, the price of a gallon dropped 2.7 cents in the past week. Gas prices in Peoria are 4.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.
PEORIA, IL
Fox11online.com

Gas prices up in Northeast Wisconsin, but down nationally

(WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin bucked the national trend of falling gas prices for the past week. According to GasBuddy, Green Bay-area drivers were paying an average of $2.96 per gallon on Monday morning, 1.7 cents more than a week earlier. That was 13 cents lower than a month earlier, but $1.10 more than a year earlier.
WISCONSIN STATE
Sidney Herald

Gas prices drop a nickel

Montana gas prices have fallen 0.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.37/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 2.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.15/g higher than a year ago. According...
TRAFFIC
Kait 8

Gas prices continue to decline

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As national demand for gasoline continues to fall, so too does the price. GasBuddy.com reported Monday that Arkansas gas prices fell 2.8 cents a gallon in the last week to an average of $2.92. Motorists are paying 13.2 cents a gallon less than a month ago...
JONESBORO, AR
Westerly Sun

Gas prices down a penny in Rhode Island, could stabilize in coming weeks

PROVIDENCE — A survey of gas prices on Monday found slightly cheaper prices for motorists, with the average cost in Rhode Island dropping by a penny per gallon this week. A survey of gas prices conducted through AAA Northeast on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $3.39 per gallon. The price marks a 1 cent drop from last week and a 3 cent decline over the past month.
TRAFFIC
erienewsnow.com

Gas Prices Decrease in PA

Pump prices continue their slow seasonal descent as the national average for a gallon of gas fell two cents on the week to $3.33. Gas prices are one cent lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.55 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. The local...
TRAFFIC
kurv.com

AAA Texas: Statewide Gas Price Down Four Cents From Last Week

The Triple-A Texas Weekend Gas Watch says the statewide average gas price in Texas is two-93 a gallon for regular unleaded. That price is down four-cents from a week ago, and is a dollar-seven more than a year ago. The national average is three-34. Concerns about a possible pandemic resurgence and a global economic slowdown dropped oil prices into the mid-60-dollars per barrel range. The average price at the pump in Austin is two-88.
TRAFFIC
Ellsworth American

Gas prices putting the squeeze on consumers

Being the Hancock County seat, Ellsworth is the hub of government services, health care, retail outlets and the largest community within a 25-mile radius for motor fuels — gasoline and diesel. Ellsworth currently features seven retail gasoline stations (plus some private commercial fueling facilities), a drop of three over the past few years. Four of the sites are branded with Shell, two are suppliers of unbranded fuels, while the largest operation is branded Irving. All but one of these fueling stations is operated by a locally owned family or corporation, and the vast majority of all of the gasoline sold in Ellsworth — ranging from 12.5 to 14 million gallons a year — was refined in St. John, New Brunswick.
ELLSWORTH, ME
live5news.com

SC records slight increase in gas prices after weeks of decline

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After six consecutive weeks of drops in the average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina, the state posted a slight increase this past week. GasBuddy said its weekly survey of more than 3,000 stations across South Carolina showed prices rose by 0.9 cents.
TRAFFIC
Great Bend Post

Report: Gas prices in Kansas down from a month ago

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Gas prices continue to trickle lower in Kansas. "Pump prices have continued their slow seasonal descent," said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "The Kansas average is back a little bit under $3, settling in Thursday at $2.99 a gallon. That's down from the $3.10 mark that we saw a month ago.
KANSAS STATE
wtyefm.com

Gas Prices Continue Decline But Remain Near Record Holiday High

(Undated) — For the sixth straight week, the national average price for gas has fallen. According to GasBuddy.com, the price is down nearly three cents from a week ago and just over eleven cents from a month ago. However, it remains $1.09 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has also fallen, down two cents in the last week, standing at $3.59 per gallon. GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis, Patrick DeHaan, says we may see Christmas gas prices fall just under $3.26 a gallon, the all-time high on Christmas set in 2013. DeHaan says there’s a strong likelihood that declines at the pump are likely to continue as we close out 2021. The current statewide average in Illinois is $3.40 a gallon. It’s $3.06 in Indiana.
TRAFFIC
wnns.com

Illinois Jobless Rate Down Slightly

Illinois’s statewide unemployment rate is inching downward. The November jobless rate fell three-tenths of one-percent, to 5.7 percent. The state added 19,500 jobs last month, compared to October. Unemployment was over eight-percent in November of 2020. The biggest job gains were in the leisure and hospitality sector, which were...
ILLINOIS STATE
News4Jax.com

AAA: Gas prices in Florida down 12 cents since Thanksgiving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Florida travelers begin to hit the road for Christmas, they will likely be paying less at the pump than at this time last month. According to a new report from AAA, Florida gas prices are down 12 cents since Thanksgiving after a recent drop in crude oil prices. Pump prices averaged $3.23 per gallon on Sunday, after slipping 3.5 cents last week. That’s down from the 2021 state-high of $3.36 per gallon on Nov. 20.
FLORIDA STATE
Lootpress

Gas prices drift lower

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LOOTPRESS) — Pump prices continue their slow seasonal descent, despite a slight rebound in oil prices due to waning fears of a global slowdown caused by the COVID-19 omicron variant. The national average for a gallon of gas fell two cents on the week to $3.33. “Gas...
TRAFFIC
okcfox.com

Gas prices see slight drop across Oklahoma City metro

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Metro residents are seeing a slight break at the gas pump ahead of Christmas. Oklahoma City gas prices have fallen 2.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.78/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 669 stations in Oklahoma City. Gas prices in Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Johnson City Press

AAA: Gas prices keep dropping as omicron pushes down oil prices

NASHVILLE — Tennessee gas prices are still falling as 2.5 million Tennesseans prepare to set out on a holiday road trip, according to AAA. The state average declined 3 cents last week. Drivers are now paying an average of $3 a gallon for gasoline, which is 17 cents less than the 2021 high set in October.
NASHVILLE, TN

