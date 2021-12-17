Gas Prices Down Slightly

Being the Hancock County seat, Ellsworth is the hub of government services, health care, retail outlets and the largest community within a 25-mile radius for motor fuels — gasoline and diesel. Ellsworth currently features seven retail gasoline stations (plus some private commercial fueling facilities), a drop of three over the past few years. Four of the sites are branded with Shell, two are suppliers of unbranded fuels, while the largest operation is branded Irving. All but one of these fueling stations is operated by a locally owned family or corporation, and the vast majority of all of the gasoline sold in Ellsworth — ranging from 12.5 to 14 million gallons a year — was refined in St. John, New Brunswick.
