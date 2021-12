The number of Californians hospitalized for COVID-19 is once again climbing — even as a powerful treatment goes unused. Deployment of the free, life-saving monoclonal antibody therapy, which reduces the risk of hospitalization by 80%, has been slowed due to poor communication and administrative coordination, as well as a shortage of facilities equipped to provide the infusion. In some cases, patients may not be aware of the treatment or may be hesitant to use it.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO