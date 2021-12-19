ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Nominates Caroline Kennedy, Figure Skater Michelle Kwan For Ambassador Posts

By Zak Failla
 2 days ago
Caroline Kennedy (left) and Michelle Kwan Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons via US Department of State/John Matthew Smith

A pair of prominent public figures have been tabbed for ambassadorships by President Joe Biden.

The White House announced that Caroline Kennedy, age 64, the last surviving child of former President John F. Kennedy, has been nominated to serve as an ambassador to Australia after previously filling the same role in Japan for former President Barack Obama.

“I am always grateful to the courageous Solomon Islanders and Australian coast watchers who rescued my father during World War 2, and if confirmed, I will work hard to repay this debt," Kennedy said in a statement. "I look forward to collaborating with the Government of Australia to strengthen our alliance, improve global health and increase vaccine access during this terrible pandemic, and to address the urgent climate crisis.

“I am excited to get to know the Australian people, learn about their fascinating country and share with them what I love most about America."

Two-time Olympic figure skating medalist and pioneer Michelle Kwan, age 41, was also nominated by the president to serve as an ambassador to Belize.

Kwan previously served as an adviser at the US Department of State and on the President’s Council on Fitness, Sports, and Nutrition. She also worked closely on the Biden campaign.

“If confirmed, I will be very proud to serve my country," Kwan said. "Belize is full of incredible history and culture, and has been a tremendous partner to the United States.

“I look forward to working with the Belizean government on economic issues, to put an end to this pandemic, and to address the root causes of migration."

With Biden’s nominations announced, both Kennedy and Kwan will have to be approved by the Senate.

Other planned nominations reportedly include Franklin Parker, Michael Morgan, LaWanda Toney, and Marvin Adams for assistant secretary roles in the departments of defense, commerce, education, and energy.

