William Lindsay Gresham’s 1946 novel Nightmare Alley centers on a conman who muscles his way through modest carny life into high society with a slippery-but-successful mentalist act. One might ultimately classify his story as classically tragic if said conman, Stanton Carlisle, were at any point defined as something other than a manipulative liar. Instead, the practically karmic Nightmare Alley is more a queasy drama chronicling the spiritual rot that sets in when one’s desperate climb toward success necessitates mercilessly squishing other people to reach the much-dreamed-of summit. (The final nail of Carlisle’s spiritual coffin is hammered in when, during the back half of the story, he unwisely decides to take his “psychic abilities” to wealthy grief-addled clients, overhauling his all-in-good-fun deception for something more wantonly cruel.)

