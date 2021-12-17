ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS San Francisco

1 Dead; 3 Children Hospitalized From Possible Exposure To Carbon Monoxide

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fjXR7_0dPY4vdj00

PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — A woman was dead and three children hospitalized after they were found inside a Pittsburg home suffering from possible exposure to carbon monoxide, authorities said.

Pittsburg police Lt. William Hatcher said the children ranged in age from 6-16 and were in stable condition at a local hospital.

According to Pittsburg police, officers were sent to a home in the 100 block of Vincent Street just after 7:00 p.m. after receiving a call from a concerned relative.

The family member stated they had not heard from the residents in several days and were concerned for their welfare.

When officers arrived, they made contact with a man who was disoriented and incoherent. As officers entered the residence, they located a woman inside who was unresponsive. Three children were also inside the home.

Medical personnel responded to the scene. Four of the residents were transported to area hospitals for additional treatment. All were expected to recover. Unfortunately, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, it was believed all occupants may have suffered from carbon monoxide exposure.

Pacific Gas and Electric crews responded to the scene and detected a very high level of carbon monoxide inside the house.

Authorities said the source of the exposure was believed to be from the heater for the residence. The incident remains under investigation.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS San Francisco

2 People Found Dead in Submerged Vehicle in Flooded Millbrae Underpass

MILLBRAE (CBS SF) — Two people were found dead inside a submerged vehicle in a flooded underpass in Millbrae Thursday morning, authorities said. A spokesman for the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said firefighters responded at about 5:45 a.m. to reports of flooding at Hemlock Ave. and E. Hillcrest Blvd. in Millbrae, where E. Hillcrest passes under Caltrain tracks. Tragic incident here in Millbrae this morning. San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office says two people are dead after the car they were in submerged in a flooded area on Hillcrest & Hemlock. Details at 12 pm on @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/veVdYjNO1E — Jocelyn Moran (@jocelynamoran) December...
MILLBRAE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Small Plane Crashes Into Home In Placer County; Pilot Hospitalized

AUBURN, Placer County (CBS SF) — The pilot of a small plane has been hospitalized after crashing into a home in Placer County, authorities said Wednesday. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at around 3 p.m. in Auburn. Deputies arrived to the 3000 block of Miracle Drive to find a single-engine Cessna 172 had crashed into the roof of a house near the Auburn Municipal Airport. Wreckage of a small plane is seen on a house near Auburn Municipal Airport, December 22, 2021. (CBS) The pilot was the only person on board, the sheriff’s office said. Firefighters provided medical aid until medics took the pilot to a hospital. The homeowners were inside the home at the time of the crash but were uninjured. No one else on the ground was hurt. The cause of the crash was not immediately available. The condition of the pilot was not known. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating the crash.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Thousands In Cash Stolen In Palo Alto Garage Break-In

PALO ALTO (CBS SF) – Police in Palo Alto are searching for a person suspected of breaking into the garage of a home early Monday morning and stealing thousands in cash, along with a car key. Officers were called to a home on the 700 block of Allen Court after the owner and a work crew discovered the break-in around 7 a.m. Investigators determined that the suspect entered the locked garage sometime after midnight on Monday and stole two envelopes containing about $4,000 in cash. A key for a vehicle parked outside the home was also missing, but the vehicle was not...
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Arson Fire Burns San Jose Synagogue; Police Say It Doesn’t Look Like Hate Crime

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose police said they’re looking for someone who lit a fire in the carport of a local synagogue Wednesday morning. The blaze spread to the main sanctuary, causing major damage. Investigators said the arson at The Chabad House on the 1000 block of Branham Lane did not appear to be a hate crime but it resulted in the building being uninhabitable. On Wednesday a structure fire occurred at the Chabad House, a synagogue located in the 1000 block of Branham Ln. Our investigation determined that this was NOT a hate incident or racially motivated. Media partners:...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Monoxide#Hospital#Public Safety#Accident#Cbs Sf#Pacific Gas
CBS San Francisco

Morgan Hill Man Arrested In November Deadly Vehicle Shooting in Gilroy

GILROY (CBS SF) — A man suspected of shooting at an occupied vehicle last month in Gilroy, hitting both occupants and killing one, was arrested Wednesday in Morgan Hill. Gilroy police said the victims’ vehicle was hit multiple times on November 24 between 5:45 and 6:15 p.m. in the area of Monterey Street and Leavelsey Road. The victims then drove to the 8200 block of Murray Avenue and called for help, police said. Officers provided medical aid until medics arrived, but one victim – 43-year-old Jorge Barraza of Sacramento – died at the scene. The second victim was hospitalized with non-life threatening...
MORGAN HILL, CA
CBS San Francisco

Body Recovered in Napa River Appears to Be That of Missing Woman Crystal McCarthy

NAPA (CBS SF) — Authorities in the North Bay on Thursday confirmed the recovery of a body from the Napa River that appears to be missing resident Crystal McCarthy, according to Napa police. According to a post by the Napa Police Department’s Facebook account, on Thursday afternoon, Napa County Sheriff’s Deputy James Baumgardner was patrolling the Napa River on a sheriff’s boat as part of a continuing the search for the Napa woman first reported missing to police on December 14. Baumgardner fond the body of a woman in the river near the Third Street Bridge close to downtown Napa, police said....
NAPA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Walnut Creek Police Seek Multiple Suspects Involved In Weekend Sideshow

WALNUT CREEK (BCN) – Walnut Creek police are trying to track down the people involved in the sideshow early Saturday morning at the downtown intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Locust Street that caused $11,000 worth of damage to city streets and sidewalks. Chief Jamie Knox told the City Council on Tuesday night he expects warrants to be issued, allowing police to impound involved vehicles. “We do not take this crime lightly at all,” Knox said. “It’s a serious offense and a lot of damage was done to our city and we will prosecute suspects to the fullest extent of the law.” Local social...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Brazen Armed Robbery At Palo Alto University Avenue Caltrain Station

PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — Two male suspects robbed a woman of her backpack, her Nike tennis shoes and other belongings at the University Avenue Caltrain station Tuesday afternoon, pointing a gun at a woman in her eighties who had come her aid before fleeing. Palo Alto police said their 24-hour dispatch center received a call from a woman in her twenties reporting the brazen armed robbery at about 4:17 p.m. Officers responded immediately to the station, but were not able to locate the suspects who remain at large. Investigators said the victim had been standing near the train platform by the bus...
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Road Rage Incident Leads to Shooting in Napa; 1 Arrested

NAPA (CBS SF) — A man was arrested in Napa Tuesday following a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident, police said. A post on the Napa Police Department’s Facebook page said just after noon, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Highway 29 and Salvador Avenue. The victim told police he was shot at by an unknown male and provided a vehicle description. The victim was not hit by the gunfire. Officers found the vehicle on Highway 29 and detained the driver, identified as Benicia resident Angelo Baugh, 30. Police said two guns and a spent casing were found inside Baugh’s Toyota sedan. He was arrested and booked into Napa County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing. .
NAPA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fremont Firefighters Knock Down Fire at Tesla Plant; Two Hospitalized with Smoke Inhalation

FREMONT (CBS SF) — Firefighters in Fremont have knocked down a fire at the Tesla factory Tuesday afternoon that left two people hospitalized due to smoke inhalation, according to authorities. The Fremont Fire Department units responded to a report of a fire at the Tesla facility located at 45500 Fremont Boulevard at 12:41 p.m. The Fremont Fire Department tweeted that the fire was extinguished at approximately 1:20 p.m. and was isolated to a boiler room on the 3rd floor of the administration building. Update: The fire at Tesla was knocked down at approx 1:20 PM and was isolated to a boiler room on the 3rd floor of the Administration Building. The large filters for the HVAC system caught on fire. Firefighters are now clearing the smoke and checking for extension. pic.twitter.com/njNN3lcIK3 — Fremont Fire Department (@FremontFire) December 21, 2021 Fire officials said the large filters for the HVAC system caught on fire. Firefighters are in the process of clearing the smoke from the building and checking for extension. Two people at the facility sustained injuries from smoke inhalation and have been transported to area hospitals for treatment, fire officials said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police: Suspects In About 30 Bay Area Auto Burglaries Arrested In Sunnyvale After Ramming Officer’s Car

SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) – Authorities in Sunnyvale on Monday arrested two people suspected in over two dozen Bay Area car burglaries, after police said they rammed their vehicle into an officer’s car. Shortly after 8:20 p.m., officers with the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety were called to a parking lot on the 100 block of East El Camino Real on reports of an auto burglary. An officer in an unmarked car saw three suspects in a black sedan leave the parking lot. Authorities said the officer followed them to another parking lot on the 500 block of East El Camino and spotted...
CBS San Francisco

San Mateo Police: 3 Arrested After Fleeing Stolen Vehicle Linked To Pharmacy Theft

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – Police in San Mateo said they arrested three people Monday, including two on outstanding warrants, following a theft at a pharmacy. Shortly after 4:15 p.m., officers responded to the Arco gas station at 300 South Delaware Street on reports of a stolen vehicle. Officers learned the vehicle was involved in an earlier theft at a CVS Pharmacy on the 800 block of North Delaware Street. When police arrived, the three people inside the vehicle attempted to flee. Police said one of the occupants, later identified as 31-year-old Angela Baca of San Mateo, was detained immediately. The driver, later identified...
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 Suspects Arrested In Murder Of TV News Crew Security Guard Kevin Nishita; 3rd Suspect Sought

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Two suspects have been arrested and a third has been identified and was being sought in the shooting death of TV news security guard and former police officer Kevin Nishita, Oakland Chief of Police LeRonne L. Armstrong announced Wednesday. Armstrong said the two suspects were already in custody on unrelated charges when the investigators linked them to Nishita’s death. The owner of Acura TL sedan believed to be the getaway vehicle seen racing from the scene was arrested. The chief would not confirm if he was one of the two suspects in custody. “These individuals were wanted for...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: No Victim, No Shooter Found After Gunfire Sends Shoppers Fleeing From Oakridge Mall In San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/KPIX) — Four hours after issuing a shelter-in-place order due to shots fired, San Jose police said the Westfield Oakridge Mall was ‘all clear’ after a store-to-store search turned up no shooter or victim. Mall employees were instructed to return to secure their stores. UPDATE: ‘Complete Pandemonium’ Moments After Gunfire Erupted Inside San Jose Shopping Mall The incident at the crowded mall in the South Bay during one of the busiest shopping weeks of the year frightened shoppers and sparked a massive and swift multi-agency law enforcement response. Oakridge Mall shooting investigation (CBS) San Jose police said they received several calls about...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Armed Suspect Barricaded Inside RV Near San Jose UPS Customer Center Surrenders to Police

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — An armed suspect who had barricaded himself inside an RV in San Jose surrendered to police Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. San Jose police said the incident was unfolding on the 2000 block of S. 7th St. south of Phelan Ave. and west of Monterey Highway. A male suspect brandished what is believed to be either a rifle or a type of shoulder-fired weapon at several people near the UPS customer center, police said. “At this point in time, we’re still not certain what kind of weapon it was. Based on information, we can tell you it appeared...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Oakland Police Recover Possible Suspect Vehicle in Kevin Nishita Murder Investigation

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Monday announced the recovery of a suspect vehicle similar to the one they were seeking in connection with the shooting that killed news security guard and former police officer Kevin Nishita nearly a month ago. The press conference held Monday afternoon by Oakland Chief of Police LeRonne L. Armstrong began with a two minute and 13 second moment of silence, one second for each of the 133 victims of homicide in the city so far this year. Armstrong went on to say that officers had recovered a car that was similar to the white...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Intense Downpours Flood Roadways, Trigger Rockslides; 2 Die In Submerged Car

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Rachib Dahnoun’s drive from Bodega Bay to the San Francisco International Airport was sidetracked early Thursday by an intense rainstorm that swept through the San Francisco Bay Area, triggering flood advisory across the region and possibly keeping him from catching his flight. Dahnoun and his Uber driver were forced to abandon their vehicle when it stalled in several inches of water pooled on Highway 1 near Valley Ford in West Sonoma County. “We were just headed to the airport, going to see my in-laws, and the road here was flooded,” he said. “It was super dark and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Richmond Man Arrested for Shooting at Vehicle in Berkeley

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Police in Berkeley on Monday announced the recent arrest of a Richmond man in connection with shooting at a vehicle earlier this month. On the evening of December 8 at around 9:15 p.m., Berkeley police said multiple witnesses reported a shooting near the intersection of San Pablo Avenue and Hearst Avenue. Arriving officers found evidence of a shooting at that intersection and interviewed witnesses who provided information that led to the identity of the suspect. On Friday, December 17, Berkeley police detectives arrested a 55-year-old Richmond man on warrant for the shooting. A subsequent search warrant was executed at his Richmond residence that resulted in the seizure of a firearm, ammunition and approximately 100 fake Macbook Pro laptops. That same day, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged the suspect with shooting at an occupied vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm in addition to a criminal enhancement for commission of a crime with a firearm.
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man Charged With Attempted Murder Of Father Arrested In Sunnyvale Murder Case

SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) – A Hollister man accused in the attempted murder of his father is facing charges in a fatal stabbing at a Sunnyvale park last year. According to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety, an arrest warrant was signed last week for 26-year-old Jose Luis Salazar in the death of 38-year-old Anthony Juarez. On the afternoon of August 15, 2020, Juarez was found with several stab wounds near a restroom at Baylands Park, located in the northern part of the city. Juarez was transported to Valley Medical Center in critical condition, but died shortly after arriving at the hospital. During the...
SUNNYVALE, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Westbound Highway 37 Reopened After Multiple Vehicle Injury Crash

SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — CHP in Sonoma County on Monday morning issued a severe traffic alert late Monday morning after an injury crash involving multiple vehicles shut down westbound state Highway 37 for about 90 minutes. The incident was reported at around 11 a.m. Monday on westbound CA-37 east of CA-121 north of San Pablo Bay and not far from the Sonoma Raceway. Traffic Collision on Westbound CA-37 East of CA-121 in Sonoma County. All Lanes Closed. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) December 20, 2021 All lanes are currently closed. According to reports on social media, traffic was backed up for five...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
46K+
Followers
20K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy