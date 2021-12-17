Star Gazing: December Film Debuts Call Celebs To The Carpet

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrity cheating scandals that rocked Hollywood throughout 2021, starting with this unexpected twist in the seemingly perfect romance between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez… On the "Southern Charm" season 7 reunion special, which filmed in late 2020 and aired in late January 2021, Craig Conover accused Madison LeCroy of having an affair with an ex-MLB player. (During the reunion, Madison admitted that the mystery man "contacted" her and that they exchanged direct messages but insisted that "other than that, there was nothing" between them: She "never physically" saw him or "touched him.") After the accusation aired, the Internet erupted with rumors Madison had an affair with A-Rod. The evidence? The baseball star — who was previously accused of cheating on J.Lo with Jose Canseco's ex-wife, Madison lookalike Jessica Canseco — followed the "Southern Charm" star on Instagram and liked several of her thirst-inducing snaps. Alex and Madison also reportedly stayed at the same New York City hotel at the same time in December 2020. Then on the Feb. 2 episode of the "Reality Life with Kate Casey" podcast, Madison's "Southern Charm" co-star Danni Baird revealed that Madison told her "months before" the reunion that she and Alex "were FaceTiming or something." The following day, Madison confirmed to Page Six that she and the former professional athlete — whom she described as "just an acquaintance" — had "spoken on the phone" but insisted that they "never met up," had "never been physical" and "never had any kind of anything." Said the blonde beauty, "He's never physically cheated on his fiancée with me." She added that they spoke "randomly" but not consistently and maintained that the nature of their communication was "innocent." An Alex-friendly source, meanwhile, insisted to Page Six that A-Rod "doesn't know" Madison and "definitely didn't hook up with her." (The source didn't deny that he'd slid into her DMs, though!) In the wake of the drama, several more anonymous women came forward on social media alleging that Alex has also slid into their DMs in recent years. Just two months later, J.Lo and Alex announced that they'd ended their four-year romance and two-year engagement. In late April, an Us Weekly source said that Jennifer "was always aware of the rumors" Alex was cheating or "messaging other girls," which "played a part in why the engagement ended." Neither she nor Alex has publicly addressed his purported infidelity.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO