ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA) Estimates Raised at Jefferies on Higher Auction Fees

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jefferies analyst John Colantuoni reiterated a Buy rating and...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

HCA Holdings (HCA) PT Raised to $310 at Jefferies

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut raised the price target on HCA Holdings (NYSE: HCA) to $310.00 (from $290.00) while maintaining a Buy rating, noting while FY22 guidance is a near-term focus execution is still core to the story.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (WTMAU) Prices 7.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: WTMAU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units, at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) and will begin trading tomorrow, Tuesday, December 28, 2021, under the ticker symbol “WTMAU.” Each unit consists of one share of the Company’s common stock and one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of a share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of common stock and rights are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “WTMA” and “WTMAR,” respectively.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Mercury Systems (MRCY) PT Raised to $68 at Jefferies

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu raised the price target on Mercury Systems (NASDAQ: MRCY) to $68.00 (from $60.00) while maintaining a Buy rating.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Daiwa Securities Downgrades Ford (F) to Underperform (4)

Daiwa Securities analyst Jairam Nathan downgraded Ford (NYSE: F) from Neutral (3) to Underperform (4) with a price target of $19.00. The analyst comments "We downgrade our rating to 4/Underperform from 3/Neutral as we see current valuations not reflecting risks to margins during the transition to EVs from ICE vehicles and a higher interest rate environment. As depicted in chart 5 on page 5, a declining interest rate spread has historically led to multiple contraction. We attribute part of the recent uptick in Ford’s stock to the company’s 12% stake in Rivian and are raising our target to $19 from $16 to reflect the same. Our $19 target assigns equal weights to a $17 P/E-based valuation (9x 2023 EPS estimate of $1.85) and $16/share free cash flow valuation. To this average we add $2 in RIVN stake at 30% discount to current price."
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Arhaus Inc (ARHS) PT Raised to $17 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Jonathan Matuszewski raised the price target on Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ: ARHS) to $17.00 (from $16.00) due to the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Jefferies Downgrades Allakos Inc. (ALLK) to Hold

Jefferies analyst Maury Raycroft downgraded Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) from Buy to Hold. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Allakos Inc. click here. For more ratings news on Allakos Inc. click here. Shares of Allakos Inc. closed at $84.39 yesterday.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy for 2022 That Are Practically Money Machines

Alphabet continues to effectively print money with its search apps and other assets. Devon Energy's free cash flow soared eightfold in 2021 and should jump at least 40% in 2022. Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and pill have turned the drugmaker into a cash cow. Contrary to conventional wisdom, cash is not...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Credo Technology Group Holding (CRDO) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Credo Technology Group Holding (NASDAQ: CRDO) has filed for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "Credo is an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

UBS Upgrades Dominion Resources, Inc. (D) to Buy

UBS analyst Daniel Ford upgraded Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE: D) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Constellation Brands (STZ) PT Raised to $316 at Jefferies

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jefferies analyst Kevin Grundy raised the price target on Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) to $316.00 (from $305.00) on positive Nielsen data that is a catalyst for raising his estimates.
ECONOMY
zycrypto.com

GAMESTA Successfully Launches Token Launch Auction, Raises Over $4 Million

GAMESTA is an AI-powered Guild that connects P2E players with investors across the world. There are thousands of underprivileged players around the world. The platform enables token holders to empower these underprivileged gamers across the world. Blockchain technology has decentralized gaming and brought onboard a new paradigm especially in the...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Samsara Inc (IOT) IPO Opens 8% Higher

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) opened for trading at $24.90 after pricing 35,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $23.00 per share, the top-end of the expected range.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

First Financial (THFF) Declares $0.53 Semi-Annual Dividend; 2.4% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. First Financial (NASDAQ: THFF) declared a semi-annual dividend of $0.53 per share, or $1.06 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Cintas (CTAS) Beats Q2 Earnings & Sales Estimates, Raises View

CTAS - Free Report) has delivered better-than-expected results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 (ended Nov 30, 2021). Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.34%. The company’s earnings in the reported quarter were $2.76 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.62. On a year-over-year basis,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

