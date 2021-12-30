ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA) Estimates Raised at Jefferies on Higher Auction Fees

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: WTMAU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units, at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) and will begin trading tomorrow, Tuesday, December 28, 2021, under the ticker symbol “WTMAU.” Each unit consists of one share of the Company’s common stock and one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of a share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of common stock and rights are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “WTMA” and “WTMAR,” respectively.

MARKETS ・ 12 HOURS AGO