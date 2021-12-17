Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young announces engagement to college sweetheart

Washington Wizards v Atlanta Hawks ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 26: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after hitting a three-point basket against the Washington Wizards in the second half at State Farm Arena on January 26, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Trae Young is known for his moves on the court, but it’s his off the court moves making headlines this week.

The Atlanta Hawks star proposed to his college sweetheart and she said yes! Young and Shelby Miller announced their engagement on Instagram Thursday night.

With a nickname like Ice Trae, the Hawks guard knows how to pick out the bling. Check out the ring below.

The couple met while they attended the University of Oklahoma and have been together since 2017. Miller was a member of the Sooners cheerleading squad.

Young played for one season in a Sooners uniform and led Oklahoma to the NCAA Tournament in 2018. The Hawks acquired him via a trade in the 2018 NBA Draft.

The engagement comes at a busy time for Young and the Hawks, who are 14-14 to start the season.

Atlanta defeated the Orlando Magic Wednesday night and host the Denver Nuggets Friday night at State Farm Arena.

