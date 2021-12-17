ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Wall Street weighed down by economy-sensitive cyclical stocks

By Shreyashi Sanyal, Sruthi Shankar
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell on Friday, weighed down by cyclical stocks linked closely to the economy, as investors digested the Federal Reserve's decision to end its pandemic-era stimulus faster.

An announcement from the Fed this week signaling three quarter-percentage-point interest rate hikes by the end of 2022 to combat surging inflation had sparked a move into cyclical stocks but those gains proved to be short-lived.

Ten of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes fell, with a 2.2% decline in financials (.SPSY) weighing the most on the benchmark index. Only the defensive real estate sector (.SPLRCR) remained afloat.

Other value-oriented sectors including energy (.SPNY), industrials (.SPLRCI) and materials (.SPLRCM) also declined.

Technology stocks (.SPLRCT) dropped 1.0% but pared their declines by early afternoon trading. Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Meta Platforms (FB.O), Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O)last fell between 0.5% and 1.4%.

Traders also pointed to year-end tax selling and the simultaneous expiration of stock options, stock index futures and index options contracts - known as triple witching - as potential causes for volatility.

"People are closing out their positions on a day like this because we have long weekend coming up for Christmas next week, especially institutions as they clear their books, and also a combination of year-end tax selling," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

"The overall mood getting into next year is going to be positive, but everything is based on the macroeconomic outlook."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q53sD_0dPVo1H800
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 29, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Nasdaq index (.IXIC)is now set to end the week 3.2% lower, while the S&P 500 (.SPX) tracked declines of nearly 1.8%.

Heavyweight growth stocks including Apple and Microsoft have outperformed the broader market in 2021, while the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index (.SOX)gained nearly 35%. The benchmark S&P 500 index gained 23% in the same period.

At 12:06 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 495.72 points, or 1.38%, at 35,401.92, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 42.60 points, or 0.91%, at 4,626.07 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was down 46.24 points, or 0.30%, at 15,134.20.

Global stocks also retreated on Friday on concerns about the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which has impacted trading sentiment since late November.

The small-cap Russell 2000 index (.RUT) gained 0.8%, after having fallen more than 10% from a record high hit in early November.

Oracle (ORCL.N) fell 5.8% after a report said the enterprise software maker is in talks to buy electronic medical records company Cerner (CERN.O) in a deal that could be valued at $30 billion. Shares of Cerner surged 12.2%. read more

FedEx Corp (FDX.N) rose 4.5%, boosting the Dow Jones Transport Average Index (.DJT) , after the delivery firm reinstated its original fiscal 2022 forecast on Thursday, even as persistent labor woes chipped away profits. read more

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.35-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.18-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 20 new 52-week highs and five new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 11 new highs and 302 new lows.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal, Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Technology Stocks#Wall Street#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Spsy#Splrcm#Splrct#Meta Platforms#Amazon Com Inc#Nasdaq#Ixic#Spx
MarketWatch

Dow tops 36,000 in afternoon trade, stocks touch session highs in final trading day before Christmas

The Dow Jones Industrial Average topped the 36,000 mark in afternoon trade Thursday, as stocks rallied to session highs in the final session of trade before Christmas. The Dow was up 260 points, or 0.7%, at 36,015, while the S&P 500 index was up 36 points, or 0.8%, near 4,733, which was above its prior closing record of 4,712.02 set on Dec. 10. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 148 points, or 1%, to 15,670. Equities got a boost from the approval of additional therapies to treat COVID-19 in high-risk adults and as concerns waned about the potential for the omicron variant to cause strict lockdowns to be imposed in the U.S.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Buy This Dividend Stock Today and Relax

Dividend stocks can outperform the broader market while having less volatility. United Bankshares is one dividend stock that flies under the radar. It has yielded investors an average dividend of 4% over a 30-year period. Dividend stocks can be a great source of income for retirees. However, all investors should...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

S.Korea stocks end at 1-week high on chip rally, risk-on mood

SEOUL, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares ended at their highest level in a week on Friday, powered by a rally in chip heavyweights and Wall Street’s strong overnight performance on positive U.S. data and reduced fears about the Omicron variant. Both the Korean won and the benchmark bond yield rose.
STOCKS
Reuters

Australian shares wind down for Christmas on a positive note

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed higher in a holiday-shortened trade on Friday, as fears about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus receded, with wealth manager AMP Ltd (AMP.AX) rallying after divesting its infrastructure debt platform. The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) ended 0.4% higher at 7,420.3 points, with the...
ECONOMY
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS European stock futures dip on Christmas eve

Dec 24 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. EUROPEAN STOCK FUTURES DIP ON CHRISTMAS EVE (0734 GMT) European shares look set to ease slightly after rising this week amid expectations that...
STOCKS
investing.com

2 Semiconductor Stocks Under $5 Wall Street Predicts Will More Than Double

High demand for electric vehicles and consumer electronics, coupled with global chip shortage, is helping the semiconductor industry thrive. Wall Street analysts expect low-priced semiconductor stocks Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) and Summit (WISA) to more than double in the near term. Therefore, it could be worth adding these stocks to your watchlist.The rising demand for semiconductor chips from several industries such as automotive and electronics has created a massive imbalance between supply and demand. The resultant increase in prices has been favorable for the semiconductor industry. As a result, semiconductor stocks are gaining investors’ attention. This is evident from the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF’s (XSD) 18.1% gains over the past three months versus the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 6.4% returns.
STOCKS
Reuters

Investors hunt for battered Hong Kong shares after crackdowns

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong is on track to become the world's worst-performing major stock market this year amid its poorest performance in a decade following China's regulatory crackdowns on tech firms, but investors are raising bets that the sell-off is overdone. Beijing's tightening regulations in sectors...
STOCKS
Reuters

Asian currencies edge higher, equities mixed in low-volume trade

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies inched higher on Friday, buoyed by hopes that the Omicron coronavirus variant won't damage the global economy too much, with the Indonesian rupiah pulling back from a near two-month high to trade almost flat. Equity markets in the region were largely mixed in...
WORLD
The Independent

Asian stock markets follow Wall St up as omicron fears ease

Asian stock markets rose Friday after Wall Street hit a new high as fears of the coronavirus's omicron variant eased.Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Shanghai declined.Wall Street s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.6% on Thursday in the last U.S. trading session before Christmas.Investor anxiety has mounted as omicron spread but moderated after authorities said it might cause less severe illness. President Joe Biden called for more vaccinations and testing but announced no plans for travel restrictions.Omicron looks like a “short-term disruption” instead of a “destructive headwind that knocks the economy off its course,” Edward Moya of Oanda...
STOCKS
Reuters

UK stocks inch up in muted holiday trading

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Dec 24 (Reuters) - UK shares inched higher in pre-Christmas trading on Friday, with investors largely hopeful that the global economy can weather the Omicron COVID-19 variant that is forcing several countries to reimpose restrictions.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Sri Lankan shares end holiday-shortened session 1% higher

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended 1% higher on Friday in a holiday-shortened session, boosted by heavyweight financial stocks. * The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) ended 1% higher at 12,070.68 points in a half-day session on account of the Christmas holiday. For the week, the index added 2.7%.
MARKETS
Reuters

Analysis: Record IPO binge in 2021 leaves investors hung over

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Initial public offerings (IPOs) around the world raised a record $594 billion in 2021, riding the coattails of stock market rallies, yet often disappointing investors with their subsequent stock performance. Companies ranging from technology start-ups to blank-check acquisition firms flooded the market with offerings, capitalizing on...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

254K+
Followers
259K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy