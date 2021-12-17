ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

India spooks Amazon by suspending 2019 Future Group deal, cites suppression of information

By Aditya Kalra
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zfQIY_0dPUsGrH00
REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

NEW DELHI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - India's antitrust agency suspended Amazon.com's (AMZN.O) 2019 deal with Future Group on Friday, potentially denting the U.S. e-commerce giant's attempts to block the sale of Future's retail assets to an Indian market leader.

The regulator ruled that the U.S. company had suppressed information while seeking regulatory approval on an investment into Indian retailer Future Group two years ago.

The ruling by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) could have far-reaching consequences for Amazon's legal battles with now estranged partner Future.

Amazon has for months successfully used the terms of its toehold $200 million investment in Future in 2019 to block the Indian retailer's attempt to sell retail assets to Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) for $3.4 billion.

The regulator's 57-page order said it considers "it necessary to examine the combination (deal) afresh," adding its approval from 2019 "shall remain in abeyance" until then.

The CCI's order said Amazon had "suppressed the actual scope" of the deal and had made "false and incorrect statements" while seeking approvals.

"The approval is suspended. This is absolutely unprecedented," said Shweta Dubey, a partner at Indian law firm SD Partners, who was formerly a CCI official.

"The order seems to have found new power for CCI to keep the combination approval in abeyance," she added.

With the 2019 Future deal's antitrust approval now suspended, it could dent Amazon's legal position and retail ambitions, while making it easier for Reliance - the country's largest retailer - to acquire number two player Future, people familiar with the dispute said.

The CCI also imposed a penalty of around 2 billion rupees ($27 million) on the U.S. company, adding that Amazon will be given time to submit information again to seek approvals, the CCI added.

Future Group, however, is unlikely to cooperate with Amazon if it tries to reapply for antitrust clearance after the CCI's decision, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters.

The Indian company is also set to take CCI's Friday decision before various legal forums to argue that Amazon has no legal basis to challenge its asset sale, the source added.

Future and Reliance did not respond to a request for comment. Amazon said it is reviewing the order "and will decide on its next steps in due course."

RETAIL BATTLE

The dispute over Future Retail, which has more than 1,500 supermarket and other outlets, is the most hostile flashpoint between Jeff Bezos' Amazon and Reliance, run by India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, as they try to gain the upper hand in winning retail consumers.

Hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Future last year decided to sell its retail assets to Reliance for $3.4 billion, but Amazon managed to block the sale successfully through legal challenges.

Amazon cited breach of contracts by Future, arguing that terms agreed in 2019 to pay $200 million for a 49% stake in Future's gift voucher unit prevented its parent, Future Group, from selling its Future Retail Ltd (FRTL.NS) business to certain rivals, including Reliance.

The CCI review of the deal started after Future, which denies any wrongdoing, complained, saying that Amazon was making contradictory statements before different legal forums about the intent of the 2019 transaction.

In June, the CCI told Amazon the U.S. firm in 2019 explained its interest in investing in Future's gift voucher unit as one that would address gaps in India's payments industry. But later, the CCI said, Amazon disclosed in other legal forums the foundation of its investment in the Future unit was to obtain special rights over the retail arm, Future Retail.

In the Friday order, CCI said there was "a deliberate design on the part of Amazon to suppress the actual scope and purpose of the" deal.

Ahead of CCI's decision, Amazon denied concealing any information and warned the watchdog that Future's bid to unwind the 2019 deal to allow Reliance to consolidate its position "will further restrict competition in the Indian retail market".

Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by Euan Rocha, Jane Merriman and Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Mukesh Ambani
Reuters

Facebook appeals UK ruling that it must sell Giphy

LONDON (Reuters) - Facebook-owner Meta is appealing Britain’s ruling that it must sell animated images platform Giphy, saying the evidence does not support the finding that the deal is a threat to its rivals or could impact competition in display advertising. Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) ordered Meta...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Future Group#Retail Business#Spooks#Amazon Com#Indian#Reliance Industries#Cci#Sd Partners
Reuters

Waymo, TikTok join retreat from CES over rising COVID-19 cases

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Waymo, the Alphabet Inc-owned (GOOGL.O) self-driving auto-technology company, and ByteDance's social video app TikTok on Thursday joined the companies no longer attending the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in person early next month due to rising COVID-19 infections. Waymo said in a blog post that it hopes...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Amazon
Variety

European Commission Clears Discovery, WarnerMedia Merger

The European Commission has granted unconditional antitrust clearance of Discovery’s proposed acquisition of AT&T’s WarnerMedia business. “Approval from the European Commission is a key milestone toward completing our proposed transaction with AT&T,” said David Zaslav, president and CEO of Discovery, in a statement on Wednesday. “Today we move one important step closer to creating Warner Bros. Discovery, a premier entertainment company that will be one of the world’s leading investors in premium content and one positioned to serve consumers with what we believe will be the most complete content offering under one roof,” added Zaslav, who will serve as the CEO of...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

India’s OfBusiness valued at $5 billion in $325 million funding

Alpha Wave Global, Tiger Global and SoftBank Vision Fund 2 led the startup’s $325 million Series G financing round. Alpha Wave Global, formerly known as Falcon Edge Capital, invested in OfBusiness through its new $10 billion+ fund called Alpha Wave Ventures II. TechCrunch, which first reported about Falcon Edge...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Did the CCI go overboard in striking down Amazon-Future deal?

The Future Retail and Amazon India imbroglio took an bizarre turn a month ago with the independent directors of the Indian retail giant asking India's anti-trust watchdog to revoke an approval given to a deal between the two entities in November 2019. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has now...
BUSINESS
investing.com

India's antitrust body halts Amazon's 2019 deal with retailer Future

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's antitrust agency on Friday suspended Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)'s 2019 deal with Future Group, potentially denting the U.S. company's attempts to block the sale of Future's retail assets to an Indian peer. The regulator ruled that the U.S. e-commerce group had suppressed information while seeking regulatory approval...
BUSINESS
SFGate

UAE suspends talks on $23B weapons deal with US

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday suspended talks on a $23 billion deal to purchase American-made F-35 planes, armed drones and other equipment, in a rare dispute between Washington and a key U.S. ally in the Persian Gulf. The Emirati Embassy in Washington said it would...
MILITARY
Reuters

Investment firm Coller Capital explores sale -sources

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Coller Capital Ltd, one of the world's biggest investors in private equity fund interests, is exploring options that include a sale of the business, people familiar with the matter said. Coller has been working with an investment bank as it mulls divesting a stake or the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

254K+
Followers
258K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy