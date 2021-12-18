STORM WATCH: NYC to see periods of rain, cold temperatures Saturday

News 12 meteorologists say Saturday will see periods of rain with colder temperatures, but the weekend will not be a complete washout.

Saturday will see periods of steady rain in the morning and evening. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures reach from the low-40s.

The start of the new workweek on Monday is expected to have wind chills near the upper teens ahead of mostly sunny skies with highs in the low-40s.

FORECAST

TOMORROW - STORM WATCH DAY: Cloudy with pockets of moderate rain in the morning and evening. Midday sprinkles. Overall damp & dreary. Highs near 43. Lows near 38.

SUNDAY: Cloudy start, turning sunny by the afternoon. Highs near 42. Lows near 27.

MONDAY: A very cold morning with wind chills around 20. BITTER BLAST branding TBD for AM shift. Mostly sunny (ineffective sunshine). Highs near 40. Lows near 34.

TUESDAY - FIRST DAY OF WINTER: Sun and clouds, breezy. Highs near 47. Lows near 36.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 44. Lows near 33.

THU-FRI: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 38. Lows near 28.

CHRISTMAS DAY - WX TO WATCH: A disturbance. Highs around 40. Lows near 35.