ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Settlers clash with Palestinians in aftermath of West Bank killing

By Ali Sawafta, Nidal Al-Mughrabi
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B5Y7V_0dPSrr2Z00
Relatives and friends mourn during the funeral procession of Yehuda Dimentman who was killed in a Palestinian shooting attack near the Jewish outpost of Homesh in the Israeli-occupied West Bank December 17, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

HOMESH, West Bank, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The United Nations Mideast peace envoy warned against escalating tensions on Friday after Palestinian gunmen killed an Israeli in the occupied West Bank and Jewish settlers were accused of attacking Arab villages in the aftermath.

Yehuda Dimentman, 25, was killed on Thursday in an ambush on his car as he left Homesh, an Israeli settlement in the northern West Bank that was evacuated in 2005 and is now home to a religious seminary.

On Friday hundreds of mourners boarded armoured buses to Homesh for a memorial serviceat which some called for the settlement to be re-established.

Even as the procession took place Palestinians reported settlers attacking nearby villages, shooting, hurling stones and injuring one man in his home in Qaryut. Settler leaders said Palestinians also threw rocks at Israelis.

Tor Wennesland, the U.N. special coordinator, said he was "alarmed" by the escalation.

"Last night, Palestinian assailants opened fire toward an Israeli vehicle near Nablus in which one Israeli was killed and two others injured. Since this morning there have been several retaliatory attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians," he said. "These tragic incidents, and numerous others in recent weeks, highlight the volatility of the current situation."

No Palestinian group claimed responsibility for the latest shooting, which follows several Palestinian attacks on Israelis in recent weeks. Palestinians also complain of attacks by settlers, whose residence in the West Bank the international community considers illegal.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, a former head of the West Bank's main settler movement, sent his "deepest condolences" to Dimentman's family on Friday.

"We will not be silent until we have caught and dealt with the vile murderers," he said on Twitter.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' office accused the settlers of intimidating Palestinians "with the encouragement and protection of the Israeli occupation government," according to the official Wafa news agency.

There were also clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police in the flashpoint East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

The Associated Press news agency said one of its photographers, Mahmoud Illean, was "pushed and beaten by Israeli police in an unprovoked attack" while covering the protests, requiring hospital treatment.

The AP said it was "outraged" and the Foreign Press Association called for an investigation. In response, a police spokeswoman said officers "used means to disperse riots to maintain public order" and that the incident would be investigated.

Reporting by Ronen Zvulun and Rami Amichay in Homesh, Ali Sawafta in Ramallah and Nidal al-Mughrabi in Gaza; Writing by Stephen Farrell in Jerusalem; Editing by Giles Elgood and Mark Porter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 36

todd
3d ago

Palestinians also complain of attacks by settlers, whose residence in the West Bank the international community considers illegal......why do they keep referring to them as settlers?? the correct term would be invaders..

Reply(1)
4
Related
Axios

Palestinian leaders grow frustrated with Biden over consulate delay

National security adviser Jake Sullivan's visit to Ramallah on Wednesday to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas comes amid growing Palestinian frustration with the Biden administration. Why it matters: President Biden vowed to restore the U.S.-Palestinian relationship after it was severed almost entirely during the Trump administration. But Palestinian leaders are...
FOREIGN POLICY
BBC

Israel rejects 'alarm call' by Christian leaders in Jerusalem

Israel has rejected allegations from Church leaders that unnamed "fringe radical groups" are trying to drive Christians out of the Holy Land. The patriarchs and heads of churches in Jerusalem said authorities had failed to curb assaults against Christians and desecration of their sites. The Archbishop of Canterbury said the...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahmoud Abbas
BBC

West Bank ambush suspects captured, Israel says

Israel has announced the capture of Palestinian men suspected of carrying out a deadly attack on a car carrying Israelis in the occupied West Bank on Thursday. An army statement said they had also found the weapon used in the attack. A 25-year-old passenger, Yehuda Dimentman, was killed and two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Metro International

Funeral held for Israeli killed in West Bank gun attack

HOMESH, West Bank (Reuters) – Hundreds of mourners on Friday attended the funeral procession of an Israeli man who was shot dead during an attack near a Jewish settlement outpost in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Yehuda Dimentman, 25, was killed on Thursday by Palestinian gunmen who ambushed his car...
MIDDLE EAST
The Atlantic

Yair Lapid: Extremist Violence Is a ‘Stain on Israel’

Yair Lapid will become Israel’s prime minister on August 27, 2023, if things go according to plan—which, in Israeli politics, they almost never do. But when Lapid—the architect of Israel’s current coalition, its foreign minister, and the leader of its largest party—speaks, it matters. Most of the time, his job is to serve as the adult in the room, a sensible spokesperson for the country’s fractious and Frankensteinian government, which spans from secular leftists to settler rightists to Arab Islamists. But on occasion, he breaks from the script on a point of principle. This story is about one of those moments.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#West Bank#Palestinian Government#Settler#United Nations#Jewish#Arab#Israelis#U N
Washington Examiner

Stick to status quo on Jerusalem consulate

“There is no room for another American Consulate in Jerusalem,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said last month . The problem is that’s exactly what Joe Biden promised during his presidential campaign. But it was a misguided promise destined to aggravate tensions between Israelis and Palestinians. The smart thing for Biden to do is absolutely nothing.
WORLD
The Jewish Press

Hamas Smells Blood: ‘This Could Be the Beginning of the End for the PA’

Hamas is anticipating what it sees as the strong possibility that the Palestinian Authority may soon collapse. “This could turn out to be the beginning of the end for the Palestinian Authority. Hamas is determined to shake the stability of Abu Mazen by hitting Israeli targets and shifting its focus to the Palestinian Authority,” a PA security source told TPS, referring to the recent wave of terrorism against Israelis in the Palestinian Authority and the increase in tensions between the PA and Hamas.
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Middle East
Newsweek

Iran's State-Run Newspaper Threatens Israel With Airstrikes for 'Just One Wrong Move!'

One of Iran's state-run newspapers published an article Wednesday threatening to attack Israel with airstrikes for "just one wrong move!" The article was printed in the Tehran Times, one of three major English-language newspapers published by the Iranian government. The Times, like most papers in Iran, is "funded by and ideologically connected to political parties or politicians," according to the Council on Foreign Relations.
MIDDLE EAST
Telegraph

Brigitte Macron to sue over false claims she was born male

France’s first lady, Brigitte Macron, is set to press charges after a conspiracy theory claiming she was born male gained traction on social media. The rumour, which can be traced back to a small, extreme-Right journal article from September, falsely claims that the 68-year-old wife of Emmanuel Macron is a transgender woman who was born under the name Jean-Michel Trogneux.
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Russian Citizens Are Now Being Prepped for Nuclear War

The rhetoric on Kremlin-funded state television is amping up the sense of urgency around Russian President Vladimir Putin’s NATO “ultimatum.” Olga Skabeeva, the host of state TV show 60 Minutes, said Tuesday: “The level of anxiety has reached its maximum. We’re 20 days away from the expiration of the ultimatum and the stakes are rising, even though it seems they couldn’t be any higher.”
MILITARY
MSNBC

Pompeo tries (and fails) to defend one of Trump's biggest mistakes

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke this week at the Zionist Organization of America's 2021 virtual gala, and as JNS reported, the Kansas Republican tried to defend the Trump administration's abandonment of the international nuclear agreement with Iran. "We were told in the administration, 'You can't end the terrible...
POTUS
Iola Register

Putin fears NATO. Here’s why

Thirty years ago this month, the Soviet Union collapsed, and Ukraine broke away from Moscow’s control. Russian President Vladimir Putin has never gotten over it. That, more than anything, underlies the current crisis in which Putin has moved nearly 100,000 troops to Ukraine’s frontier, raising fears of an invasion.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

254K+
Followers
258K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy