ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

TikTok threat causes increased police presence at schools across Hudson Valley

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PIKMA_0dPRwthN00

There was a heightened security presence at schools in the Hudson Valley and across the nation Friday because of a threat posted on social media.

The TikTok post that went viral warned about shooting threats and bomb threats for every school in the country on Dec. 17.

Law enforcement all over the U.S., including in the Hudson Valley, immediately began investigating.

The White Plains School District told parents, "We will continue to stay in contact with our local police and pass along any additional information related to social media activity."

Yonkers school officials posted on Facebook, saying in part, "As these types of viral incidents have increased with the proliferation of social media and mobile devices, we must guard against those who would instill fear in our communities."

It turns out the post originated from somewhere overseas, and it has been deemed a noncredible threat.

School and law enforcement officials say it's unfortunate that someone thousands of miles away can interrupt the school day or cause problems, but that's what comes with social media.

TikTok released a statement saying, "We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we're working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hudson, NY
Hudson, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Yonkers, NY
Yonkers, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Hudson Valley#Mobile Device
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Facebook
News 12

News 12

34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy