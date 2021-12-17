TikTok threat causes increased police presence at schools across Hudson Valley

There was a heightened security presence at schools in the Hudson Valley and across the nation Friday because of a threat posted on social media.

The TikTok post that went viral warned about shooting threats and bomb threats for every school in the country on Dec. 17.

Law enforcement all over the U.S., including in the Hudson Valley, immediately began investigating.

The White Plains School District told parents, "We will continue to stay in contact with our local police and pass along any additional information related to social media activity."

Yonkers school officials posted on Facebook, saying in part, "As these types of viral incidents have increased with the proliferation of social media and mobile devices, we must guard against those who would instill fear in our communities."

It turns out the post originated from somewhere overseas, and it has been deemed a noncredible threat.

School and law enforcement officials say it's unfortunate that someone thousands of miles away can interrupt the school day or cause problems, but that's what comes with social media.

TikTok released a statement saying, "We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we're working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools."