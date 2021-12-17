ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenkintown, PA

Neighbors, Business Owners React To Video Of Woman Being Assaulted In Jenkintown Road Rage Incident

By Matt Petrillo
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 6 days ago

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Jenkintown police need help identifying two people they say assaulted a woman after a road rage incident. The Jenkintown police chief told Eyewitness News Friday in his 34 years with the department, the attack is the most violent and brutal he’s seen involving a road rage incident.

Warning, the video above is disturbing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eqPc7_0dPRrOsp00

The video shows a driver getting pulled out of her car before being attacked by two suspects. It looks like a man kicks her in the head as a woman stomps on her.

Police say this happened around 10 a.m. Thursday near York and Rydal Road in Jenkintown.

“This is a pretty busy section, but I can’t see it getting to the point of people coming out of their cars and pulling someone out of their vehicle in the middle of traffic,” Jim Szymanski, of Jenkintown, said.

Neighbors and business owners who witnessed the video are stunned to see the assault.

“It’s horrible,” Larisa Kraviits, the owner of Beauty Image, said. “Absolutely horrible. It’s a nice neighborhood. Very nice people around. It’s never happened in our town.”

The intersection where the incident happened is busy.

About 20,000 vehicles travel along with it every day, but it saw just one crash in 2020, according to PennDOT. And it wasn’t nearly as violent as this attack.

“I can’t believe that happened,” Gillian Szymanski, of Jenkintown, said. “I drive up and down this street all the time, and I never would have thought to see that any time of the day regardless.”

Officers say the suspects were seen riding in a dark-colored pickup truck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LraHx_0dPRrOsp00

“I hope they catch the people who did that,” T.J. Lee, of Jenkintown, said. “And hopefully we see more police presence around.”

The victim was released from the hospital.

Anyone who might know those suspects are urged to call the police.

NOPE
5d ago

Really ? The person recording this did nothing to stop this? Such a busy road on Thursday morning traffic and no one see? Nor did anything to try to stop this!? This is what’s wrong with society.

healthynhappy
4d ago

HEY BLM!!! Here’s a ….oh wait. Never mind. Doesn’t serve your agenda to blame whitey. Welp. You can still burn down your cities and steal some more shoes I guess.

Patrick Causey
4d ago

u take tome to record such a bad incident and take NO TIME TO ASSIST a person in need of help. Wow!

CBS Philly

Arrests Made In Jenkintown Road Rage Assault After Hundreds Of Tips Poured In: ‘It Was Good Video Along With Good Detective Work’

JENKINTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities in Jenkintown arrested two people Wednesday in connection to a brutal assault and a road rage incident from last week. One of the suspects goes by the nickname “Bad News.” Video of the assault is hard to watch, but police say it ultimately helped officers track down the two suspects. “This was a horrific attack,” one man said. Jenkintown police have identified two suspects as 37-year-old Charles Woodson and 25-year-old September Wingfield. Both are from the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia. Cellphone video from last Thursday shows the two dragging a woman out of her car on Old York Road...
JENKINTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Suspects In Pharmacy Robbery Arrested After Police Pursuit Ends In Port Richmond

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A police pursuit that started in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood ended in Port Richmond with two robbery suspects under arrest, according to Philadelphia police. Chopper3 was over the 3100 block of Janney Street, where the pursuit ended around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators said the two suspects robbed a pharmacy, stealing a large amount of narcotics. At first police tried to pull over the car, with no luck, according to Chief Inspector Scott Small. “The driver refused and started speeding away, going through red lights and stop signs,” Small said. “The officers notified radio to notify our aviation unit, our helicopter, and within minutes, the helicopter was overhead.” Investigators found a large bag of narcotics in the car, worth around $5,000.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Find Multiple Guns Inside SUV While Investigating Shooting That Injured Teen

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police officers investigating a shooting that injured a 15-year-old found several guns inside an SUV early Thursday morning, resulting in one person being taken into custody. The shooting happened Wednesday night in the Logan neighborhood. The teenaged victim was in the 4900 block of North 11th Street, talking to his father and brother, when a vehicle drove by and shot him in the foot, the department said. This happened around 8:13 p.m. About three hours later, officers in the Harrowgate section of the city noticed an SUV that may have been involved in that shooting. When police pulled the vehicle over in the 3500 block of I Street, multiple people ran out of the SUV. There were multiple guns found inside the vehicle. Police took one person into custody. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

3 West Chester Firefighters Treated For Minor Injuries After Battling Flames At Off-Campus Apartments

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Three West Chester firefighters were treated for minor injuries after fighting flames at an apartment complex near West Chester University early Thursday morning. Chester County officials said the fire started around 4:16 a.m. in the 700 block of South Franklin Street. Eyewitness video showed the flames shooting through the roof of the University Court Apartments. The fire was contained around 5:45 a.m. There were no civilian injuries reported. The cause is under investigation.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Crime & Safety
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Officer, Tom Morrow, Returns Home After Being Shot Responding To Kensington Robbery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer is out of the hospital Wednesday night, recuperating after a violent confrontation in Kensington. He was shot twice Tuesday night while pursuing a robbery suspect. The officer is now home recovering from his gunshot wounds. Even after a citizen and officer were shot by the robbery suspect, Mayor Jim Kenney Wednesday pointed out that none of the responding officers used their guns.  Philadelphia police identified the officer as Tom Morrow. He left Temple University hospital Wednesday afternoon supported by his fellow officers. “The officers’ actions were just amazing under the situation,” Benjamin Naish, deputy of commissioner...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man, 4 Teens In Custody After US Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon’s Carjacked Vehicle Recovered In Delaware, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Delaware State Police have recovered the SUV belonging to U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon in Newark after the congressmember was carjacked at gunpoint in South Philly on Wednesday. Five suspects are in custody, one of them 19-years-old and the rest under the age of 16. According to Delaware State Police, the four juvenile suspects were charged Thursday. Josiah Brown, 19, will be formally charged by federal authorities. A 15-year-old male was charged with receiving stolen property over $1,500, resisting arrest, and two counts of criminal mischief. The remaining juveniles – ages 13, 14 and 16 – each face a...
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police: Man Shot In Back Of Head, Killed In Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot in the back of the head and killed in Philadelphia’s Kensington section on Wednesday afternoon, police say. The shooting occurred on the 3000 block of Ruth Street around 1:30 p.m. The man was pronounced dead on the scene by a medic at 1:40 p.m., according to police. No arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

US Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon Recalls Terrifying Moments Before She Was Carjacked At Gunpoint In FDR Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon is speaking for the first time since she was carjacked at gunpoint in South Philadelphia’s FDR Park on Wednesday. The congressmember’s car was stolen around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday and later recovered about five-and-a-half hours later and 30 miles away in a parking lot in Newark, Delaware. Five teenagers were arrested. The congressmember revealed during the heart-pounding incident that she had a gun pointed directly at her and she was stunned to see that the suspects appeared to be teenagers. “It was a scary thing to have happen, but I’m extremely grateful no one was hurt,”...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Suspect Arrested After North Philadelphia Shooting Leaves Man Hospitalized

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 42-year-old man was shot once in the chest in North Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon, police say. The shooting occurred around 11 a.m. on the  2100 block of Glenwood Avenue. Police say the man was transported to Temple University Hospital by a private vehicle and placed in critical but stable condition. An arrest was made and a weapon was recovered, according to police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Overnight Shootings In North Philadelphia Leave 2 Men Dead, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating two overnight shootings that left two men dead. These happened in the North Philadelphia area half an hour apart Tuesday night. According to the department, a man was shot in the head around 11 p.m. along North Front Street in the Feltonville section. Officers found the victim in the drivers seat of a parked car. Police are checking several surveillance cameras from businesses in the area. About a half hour later, a 32-year-old man was killed in the city’s Lawncrest neighborhood. Police said he was shot multiple times in his chest and torso. The victim was found lying on the sidewalk along Rosalie Street. Investigators said cameras in the area show two suspects wearing dark clothing, getting out of a dark colored SUV, before shooting the victim. No arrests have been made in either shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Authorities Ask For Public’s Help In Search For Missing Bucks County Man Matthew Branning

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in the case of two missing men in Bucks County. One of the men is a person of interest in the other’s disappearance. Matthew James Branning, 50, of Sellersville disappeared Oct. 15 after taking cash out of an ATM with a person in the back seat of his car. Branning’s cell phone and car were tracked that day to Cape May County. Police say his co-worker, 47-year-old Michael Alan Stark of Royersford, was seen at a Wawa in Cape May County. He is a person of interest in Branning’s disappearance. “We’re asking for your help locating Matthew Branning, or his vehicle, or any information that might assist us on this investigation” Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said in a press conference. “This is an on-going case. We don’t want this case to go cold, and frankly, let us be the judge of whether your information is of value or not.” Stark was spotted last month at a pawn shop in Michigan.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Upper Darby High School Dismissed Early After Fire Breaks Out On Second Floor Of Building

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Students at Upper Darby High School have been dismissed early due to a fire on the second floor Thursday afternoon. School officials say the building was immediately evacuated after being alert of the fire. The fire has since been extinguished. “Upper Darby Fire Department and Upper Darby Police Department are on campus at the high school. At this time, we are aware that there was a fire on the 2nd floor of the building. School administration was alerted about the fire and immediately evacuated the building. The fire has been extinguished. The fire department has blocked off the 2nd-floor area where the fire occurred to secure the area,” the school posted on social media. Students and staff were allowed back into the building to get their belongings. After-school activities and evening events will proceed as scheduled. “We will continue to investigate this incident and will provide more information when it becomes available,” the school wrote on social media. “Please DO NOT attempt to call the school or come to the school so that the fire department and the Upper Darby School District Team can secure the location and continue to manage the incident.”
UPPER DARBY, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot During Fight With Girlfriend In Philadelphia’s East Mount Airy Section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A couple’s fight ends with the boyfriend shot in Philadelphia’s East Mount Airy neighborhood. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Tuesday at an apartment on the 900 block of Cliveden Street. Police say they learned of the shooting when the injured 25-year-old boyfriend was dropped off at the hospital.  The man was shot twice in the neck, police say. He’s now in critical condition. Police say they recovered the gun at the couple’s apartment and took the girlfriend into custody. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Pennsauken Police Searching For Driver Involved In Deadly Hit-And-Run

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Camden County are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash. Pennsauken police say the victim died early Tuesday morning from that hit-and-run. It happened on busy Westfield Avenue, one of Pennsauken’s main drags. On Tuesday night, police are still searching for the driver. “It’s heartbreaking,” said Jay Webb, who owns Variety Liquidation and heard the crash. A photo from a security camera captured a minivan traveling along Westfield Avenue near Cove Road in Pennsauken last Friday evening before the driver slammed into a woman trying to cross the road. “I immediately heard another person in...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

West Chester Man, Gary Wickersham, Sentenced To 3 Years Of Probation For Alleged Involvement In Capitol Riots

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A judge sentenced a West Chester man for his alleged involvement in the capitol riots. Gary Wickersham, 81, must serve three years probation for illegally breaching the U.S. capitol on Jan. 6. He also has to pay a $2,000 fine and spend 90 days in home detention. The judge says she recognizes Wickersham left the capitol when he realized the extent of the riot. He also admitted what he did was wrong.
WEST CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Philadelphia’s Logan Neighborhood, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot multiple times and killed in the city’s Logan neighborhood, police said Tuesday. It happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the 900 block of West Rockland Street. Police said the victim was a 22-year-old man. He was shot multiple times at close range in the head, torso and legs. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities later identified him as Dajuan Jett of West Norris Street. No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: South Jersey Nurse Entrusted To Care For Special Needs Toddler Caught On Camera Abusing Boy

EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Only on CBS3, a mother’s advice to install cameras inside your homes. This comes after she came home to find her special needs toddler with a bloody nose and bruises. She checked her camera, and what she witnessed a home nurse doing left her horrified. The little boy is recovering from his injuries physically, but his mom says he is traumatized by what happened. The video you’re about to see is hard to watch. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A nurse can be seen beating and punching a two-year-old special needs boy from New Jersey. His mother’s warning to...
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Fiery Crash In Upper Macungie Township Under Investigation

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities in Lehigh County are investigating a fiery two-car crash in Upper Macungie Township. The crash happened at Snowdrift Road and Hickory Lane. Authorities said that around 6:30 p.m., the vehicles collided, and one caught fire. There are injuries, but there is no update on the severity. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

New Jersey Attorney General’s Office Releases Identities Of Officer, Victim In Vineland Police-Involved Shooting

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office on Wednesday released the identity of the officer and victim in a police-involved shooting that occurred in Vineland, New Jersey last week. The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Joshua Gonzalez of Millville. The officer is Sgt. Louis Plantania of the Vineland Police Department. Officials say the Vineland Police Department was dispatched to the area of West Park Drive due to an individual operating a construction backhoe in an erratic manner.  Police later encountered Gonzalez operating the backhoe and tried to get him to stop for 30 minutes. During this time, Gonzalez damaged several residences and vehicles, including two police cars, an ambulance, and an occupied civilian vehicle, according to officials. As police tried to stop Gonzalez, Plantania fired his weapon and struck Gonzalez, officials say. Medical personnel attempted to help Gonzalez, but he was pronounced dead shortly after on the scene.  Three Vineland police officers sustained minor injuries during the incident. They were treated and released.  Last weekend, CBS3 spoke to a Vineland resident who got their car got rammed by the backhoe. The investigation is ongoing and there’s no further information to be released at this time, according to officials.
VINELAND, NJ
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

