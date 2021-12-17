Welsh leader says new Covid curbs needed to tackle ‘brewing storm’

Mark Drakeford Photograph: Polly Thomas/Getty Images

The Welsh government has said it had no choice but to close nightclubs to counter the Omicron “storm” after modelling suggested that half of the UK’s population could become infected by the strain.

The first minister, Mark Drakeford, described Omicron as the “most serious development” in the pandemic to date and admitted that other parts of the economy might have to be shut down to counter the threat.

Drakeford said the government would spend £60m helping clubs and other businesses affected by the measures that it is introducing on 27 December.

But he called for the UK treasury to commit to a new furlough scheme if Wales and other parts of the UK were forced to order further shutdowns and restrictions.

Drakeford said: “Our ability to provide and sustain longer-term economic support is severely constrained by the position of the UK treasury and its refusal to open vital support schemes, such as furlough. These schemes should be available for all nations when they are needed and not just at the point at when restrictions are introduced in England.”

In Wales, as well as nightclubs closing, social distancing in offices will be reintroduced and safety measures in shops and pubs brought in after Boxing Day.

The Labour-led Welsh government said it may also introduce restrictions that would affect sporting events such as the Welsh Grand National in Chepstow as well as big rugby and football matches.

Drakeford, insisted the measures were proportionate, fair and necessary to counter a “brewing storm”. He said pubs, bars and restaurants would be allowed to stay open, but explained: “It’s the nature of the nightclub that people go there to be up close and personal. Omicron is particularly likely to lead to super-spreader events.”

The first minister revealed that modelling he had seen showed the Omicron wave could mean “half of the population of the United Kingdom will fall ill with coronavirus”. The first minister said he believed the “epicentre” of the Omicron storm in Wales would be in January and hoped the country would be past the peak in February.

He said there were no plans to try to stop people travelling into Wales as Omicron was so fast-moving it would not be an effective measure.

Over the festive period, the government is “strongly advising” people to adopt safety measures such as taking a lateral flow test before they go out, but is not making these a legal obligation.

Representatives of the night-time economy and hospitality industry said the rules would lead to businesses closing and jobs being lost and some are considering taking legal action.

Peter Marks, the chairman of the board at Rekom UK, which owns the Cardiff super-club PRYZM, said: “This damaging decision targets the very people whose wellbeing is affected the least by Covid-19. These are decisions that have destroyed their education and social lives. This has to stop.”

Cerys Furlong, of the Wales Independent Restaurant Collective, said it felt like deja vu for the sector. “It’s pretty bleak,” she said. “It’s clear the Welsh government don’t have enough resources or financial levers to sufficiently support businesses haemorrhaging cash right now. We need the UK government to act now to prevent massive job losses.”