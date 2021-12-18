ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

SantaCon bar crawl this weekend: Hoboken bars, restaurants to require COVID-19 vaccine proof

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

Restaurants and bars in Hoboken are participating in the annual SantaCon bar crawl this weekend, thought the state reports hospitalizations for COVID-19 are up for the second straight week.

Restaurants and bars are required to check vaccination status.  Those that do not could be subject to closure and could be prosecuted under the alcohol beverage control laws of the city.

Mayor Ravi Bhalla says 85% of people over 30 are vaccinated in Hoboken.

If you plan on going, you must have been fully vaccinated by Dec. 4.

