Yesterday's Selloff in Adobe (ADBE) Shares 'Understandable' Given Disappointing Guidance, Analysts Remain Positive

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Shares of Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) closed over 10% yesterday after the company reported mixed FQ4 results and disappointing guidance. Adobe Systems reported EPS of $3.20, in-line with the analyst estimate of...

www.streetinsider.com

