ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Pound slips but on track for biggest weekly rise in two months on BoE surprise

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=408ubt_0dPPegpM00

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The British pound edged lower on Friday but was on track to post its biggest weekly rise since October after the Bank of England this week became the first G7 economy to raise interest rates.

Against the U.S. dollar, the pound slipped 0.2% at $1.3289 , not far from more than three-week highs of $1.3376 hit in the aftermath of Thursday's BoE rate decision. On the week, the pound was up 0.3%, which would be its biggest weekly gain since mid-October if it ends the day at that level.

The BoE stunned markets on Thursday by raising interest rates by 15 bps to 0.25%, sending gilt yields, bank stocks and the pound shooting higher. read more

Britain became the first G7 economy to hike rates since the onset of the pandemic, and the U.S. Federal Reserve this week also signalled plans to tighten policy in 2022. The European Central Bank only slightly reined in stimulus.

Strong UK retail sales data for November along with inflation jumping to a decade high fuelled expectations that the BoE will raise rates again in February.

"This latest data - strong retail sales and resilient consumer confidence - suggests that the demand side of the UK economy remains robust, even with higher inflation," HSBC strategists said in a note.

The bank accelerated its rate hike timetable for next year, after the decision, expecting as much as three rate hikes from the Bank of England in 2022 compared to only two earlier.

Against the euro , the pound was broadly steady at 85.08 pence.

Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Susan Fenton and Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Mexican economy stumbles in October after weak third quarter

MEXICO CITY, Dec 24 (Reuters) - The Mexican economy unexpectedly shrank by 0.2% in October from the previous month, as the country's faltering recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic dragged into the fourth quarter, official data showed on Friday. October's seasonally adjusted contraction was the third month-on-month decline...
ECONOMY
money.com

Will Sky-High Inflation Tank the Stock Market?

More inflation is coming, and that could mean pain for your portfolio — at least, in the short-run. Inflation has been a buzzword all year, as supply chain problems and extra saving by U.S. consumers pushed up prices for goods ranging from real estate to cars to bacon. Consumer prices jumped 6.8% in November from a year ago, the fastest clip of price increases since 1982.
BUSINESS
Reuters

European stocks close lower in thin holiday trade

Dec 24 (Reuters) - European shares closed lower in light holiday trading on Friday, following a recent rally in global shares on signs the Omicron coronavirus variant may not derail global economic recovery. The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) slipped 0.1% to 483.01 in a shortened trading session ahead of...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boe#British Pound#Interest Rates#Inflation#Uk#The Bank Of England#The U S Federal Reserve#The European Central Bank
The Independent

Asian stock markets follow Wall St up as omicron fears ease

Asian stock markets rose Friday after Wall Street hit a new high as fears of the coronavirus's omicron variant eased.Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Shanghai declined.Wall Street s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.6% on Thursday in the last U.S. trading session before Christmas.Investor anxiety has mounted as omicron spread but moderated after authorities said it might cause less severe illness. President Joe Biden called for more vaccinations and testing but announced no plans for travel restrictions.Omicron looks like a “short-term disruption” instead of a “destructive headwind that knocks the economy off its course,” Edward Moya of Oanda...
STOCKS
Reuters

U.S. equity funds enjoy big inflows on easing Omicron worries

Dec 24 (Reuters) - U.S. equity funds saw big inflows in the week ended Dec. 22, supported by easing fears over the Omicron variant and strong earnings from some big companies such as Nike (NKE.N) and Micron Technology (MU.O). read more. According to Refinitiv Lipper data, investors bought $27.55 billion...
STOCKS
Reuters

Global equity funds see big inflows as risk appetite rebounds

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Global equity funds saw massive inflows as risk sentiment returned with investors believing that the Omicron variant won't bring a big setback to the world economy next year. According to Refinitiv data, investors purchased $33 billion worth of global equity funds in the week ending Dec....
STOCKS
Reuters

UK reports new record of 122,186 COVID cases

LONDON, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Britain reported a new record 122,186 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, up from 119,789 on Thursday. Government data showed there were 137 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, down from 147 on Thursday, and bringing the total during the pandemic to 147,857.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Reuters

UK shopper footfall in central London drops 30% versus last week

LONDON, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Shopper numbers in central London on Christmas Eve were 30.3% lower than the previous Friday as the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus kept many people from high streets, according to data from Springboard. City centres outside London saw a 10% drop in...
ECONOMY
AFP

US spending rises more slowly in November, inflation highest since 1982

American consumers ramped up spending in November but at a slower pace than the prior month, while prices continued to march upward, posting the biggest gain since 1982, according to government data released Thursday. The PCE price index picked up speed again last month, jumping 5.7 percent compared to November 2020, the biggest increase in nearly four decades, with energy prices surging 34 percent, according to the report.
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK sets new record for COVID cases as Omicron sweeps London

LONDON, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Britain reported another day of record COVID-19 cases on Friday, with new estimates showing swathes of London's population are carrying the virus, underlining the relentless advance of the Omicron variant. Omicron's rapid spread has driven a surge in cases over the last seven days, especially...
PUBLIC HEALTH
marketpulse.com

US dollar slips as risk appetite rises

The US dollar was in full retreat overnight, mostly due to reports that omicron presents fewer hospitalisation risks. That saw sentiment swing even more strongly back to the global recovery trade and saw the dollar index collapse by 0.37% to 96.12, easing still more in Asia to 96.03. I am adjusting my downside support level to 95.85 on the dollar index, where it has traced out a triple bottom. A daily close under 95.85 sets up a deeper US dollar correction, potentially into January, assuming omicron remains a storm in a teacup in the minds of the investors globally.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

255K+
Followers
259K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy