Italy's DiaSorin sees 60% plunge in COVID-19 revenue next year

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
MILAN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Italian diagnostics firm DiaSorin (DIAS.MI) forecast weaker 2022 sales and a near 60% plunge in COVID-19 revenue, with the rapid rollout of vaccines likely to bring the pandemic under control and crimp demand for tests, sending shares down more than 11%.

The health crisis had fuelled rapid growth at DiaSorin's molecular division, which in 2020 accounted for 29% of sales.

But the company said on Thursday that 2022 revenue is expected to fall 2% from the previous year, with COVID-19 revenue decreasing to about 150 million euros ($169.9 million) from about 370 million euros in 2021.

Shares in DiaSorin fell as much as 13.6% on Friday to hit their lowest since late June as forecasts fell short of analysts' expectations.

Shares performance vs Italy's blue-chip index during pandemic

Presenting its business plan to 2025, the company said its estimates were conservative and that it could do better than forecast.

"We have given forecasts for 2022 with visibility limited to the first quarter, nobody knows what is going to happen with COVID, its variants and vaccines," CEO Carlo Rosa told analysts during a presentation.

The company projected an adjusted core earnings margin - a measure of operating profit as a percentage of revenue - of about 35% for 2022 and 38% for 2025, compared with about 43% forecast for 2021.

"We see the 2022 adjusted EBITDA margin as significantly lower than our current forecast (40%)", Intesa Sanpaolo analysts said in a note.

In a bid to boost its molecular business and offset a potential drop in demand for COVID-19 tests, DiaSorin agreed to buy U.S. rival Luminex Corp for $1.8 billion earlier this year.

On Thursday it forecast cost and revenue synergies from the integration of about $90 million in 2025.

"Based on the 2025 outlined financial targets, we have the impression that the Luminex integration could turn out to be slower than previously expected," Intesa Sanpaolo analysts said.

Italy's pandemic situation was on the mend, but with the new Omicron variant spreading rapidly worldwide, the country has extended a COVID-19 state of emergency and again tightened measures to limit contagion. read more

Without the COVID contribution, DiaSorin forecast revenue growth of about 24% for 2022 and year-over-year growth of 10% for 2022 to 2025.

The company also said it would launch three new molecular diagnostics platforms.

($1 = 0.8832 euros)

Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru, Giancarlo Navach and Gianluca Semeraro in Milan; Editing by Devika Syamnath, Jan Harvey and Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Nature.com

The effect of COVID-19 vaccination in Italy and perspectives for living with the virus

COVID-19 vaccination is allowing a progressive release of restrictions worldwide. Using a mathematical model, we assess the impact of vaccination in Italy since December 27, 2020 and evaluate prospects for societal reopening after emergence of the Delta variant. We estimate that by June 30, 2021, COVID-19 vaccination allowed the resumption of about half of pre-pandemic social contacts. In absence of vaccination, the same number of cases is obtained by resuming only about one third of pre-pandemic contacts, with about 12,100 (95% CI: 6,600-21,000) extra deaths (+27%; 95% CI: 15"“47%). Vaccination offset the effect of the Delta variant in summer 2021. The future epidemic trend is surrounded by substantial uncertainty. Should a pediatric vaccine (for ages 5 and older) be licensed and a coverage >90% be achieved in all age classes, a return to pre-pandemic society could be envisioned. Increasing vaccination coverage will allow further reopening even in absence of a pediatric vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

CDC increases COVID-19 travel risk for Greenland, Italy, Mauritius

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday elevated the COVID-19 risk to its highest category for travel to three countries. The agency put Greenland, Italy and Mauritius on its Level 4: COVID-19 Very High list, meaning they each have case rates of more than 500 per 100,000 people.
WORLD
StreetInsider.com

CVS Health sees fall in COVID-19 vaccine, testing revenue in 2022

(Reuters) -Drugstore operator CVS Health Corp said on Thursday it expects revenue from COVID-19 vaccination and testing to decline significantly next year, after it forecast 2022 adjusted earnings largely below estimates. Shares of CVS, however, were up 3.8% at $96.7 after it raised its 2021 profit forecast to $8.00 per...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Russia fines Meta Platforms 2 bln roubles

MOSCOW, Dec 24 (Reuters) - A Russian court fined Meta Platforms almost 2 billion roubles ($27.16 million) on Friday for what it said was a repeated failure to delete content Russia deems illegal, the press service of Moscow courts said. ($1 = 73.6462 roubles) Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Austria's vaccine board recommends fourth COVID jab for some

ZURICH, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Austria should offer some healthcare staff and other key workers a fourth COVID-19 jab, the National Vaccination Board said in updated guidance published late on Thursday, citing risks from the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus. But it said there was not enough scientific data...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

UK reports new record of 122,186 COVID cases

LONDON, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Britain reported a new record 122,186 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, up from 119,789 on Thursday. Government data showed there were 137 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, down from 147 on Thursday, and bringing the total during the pandemic to 147,857.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Russian court fines Alphabet's Google 7.2 bln roubles

MOSCOW, Dec 24 (Reuters) - A Moscow court on Friday said it was fining Alphabet’s Google 7.2 billion roubles ($98 million) for what it said was a repeated failure to delete content Russia deems illegal, the first revenue-based fine in this kind of case in Russia. Moscow has increased...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Omicron sweeps through swathes of London's population

LONDON, Dec 24 (Reuters) - One in 20 Londoners had COVID-19 last week and that could have risen to 1 in 10 by the start of this week, according to early modelled estimates that underlined the relentless advance of the Omicron variant. The Office for National Statistics published new estimates...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Indians flood markets, tourist spots despite Omicron concerns

NEW DELHI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Indians are crowding markets and taking packed flights to holiday destinations again despite calls from authorities urging restraint and caution amid rising cases of the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus. In the coastal state of Goa, hugely popular as a tourist destination for...
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

Ant's consumer finance unit to boost its capital to $4.7 bln

BEIJING, Dec 24 (Reuters) - The consumer finance unit of China's Ant Group will boost the company's capital to 30 billion yuan ($4.71 billion) from 8 billion yuan, and introduce 4 new strategic investors, an exchange filing released on Friday said. The unit, Chongqing Ant Consumer Finance Co Ltd, is...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Japan health panel approves Merck's oral COVID-19 treatment

TOKYO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - A Japanese health ministry panel on Friday recommended approval of the COVID-19 antiviral pill developed by Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N), part of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's plan to roll out new treatments by year-end as concerns rise about the Omicron variant. The panel's decision...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Irish COVID-19 infections hit record, critical cases slow

DUBLIN, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Ireland on Friday reported its highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began but those requiring critical care fell further amid a rapid rollout of booster vaccines to battle a surge of the dominant Omicron variant. The health department reported 11,182 positive cases,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
investing.com

4 Stocks to Buy on Goldman Sachs’ Prediction That Oil Could Hit $100

The gradual global economic recovery and anticipated relatively moderate effects of the COVID-19 omicron variant could increase the demand for oil in 2022. According to Goldman Sachs’ (GS), oil prices could hit $100. Against this backdrop, we think it could be wise to scoop up the shares of fundamentally sound oil-related stocks Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Marathon Oil (MRO), and APA Corporation (APA). Let’s discuss.The major stock market indexes climbed for the second day in succession yesterday after President Biden reassured the nation that his government has no plans to return to March 2020 style pandemic-driven lockdowns. Investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) believes that oil demand will reach a new high in 2022 and again in 2023. GS’ head of energy research, Damien Courvalin, believes that oil prices can soar to $100 per barrel.
STOCKS
Variety

Italy’s Cinecittà Studios Revamp on Track With Increased Occupancy, Revenues and New Facilities (EXCLUSIVE)

The radical revamp of Italy’s Cinecittà Studios, which has been underway since May, is gaining traction with a rise in occupancy of its sound stages and backlot, realistic prospects for profitability, and new state-of-the-art filming facilities on the way, according to managing director Nicola Maccanico. Maccanico, a former Warner Bros. and Sky Italia senior exec, came on board in April to run Cinecittà with a mandate from Italy’s culture minister Dario Franceschini to turn the iconic Rome studios into continental Europe’s top filming facilities thanks to a €300 million ($339) million) investment from the European Union’s post-pandemic recovery fund. He has...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

