ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=452qrO_0dPFgDVB00

Check out odds, plays and more for the Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants NFL Week 15 matchup on December 19, 2021.

Dec 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrates after the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

NFC East foes will do battle in Week 15 of the NFL season when the Dallas Cowboys (9-4) battle the New York Giants (4-9).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Cowboys vs. Giants

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/under insights

  • Dallas and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in nine of 13 games (69.2%) this season.
  • New York's games have gone over 44.5 points in five of 13 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 47 points per game, 2.5 more than the total in this contest.
  • The 45.9 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 1.4 more than the 44.5 total in this contest.
  • The Cowboys and their opponents have scored an average of 51.4 points per game in 2021, 6.9 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 44.5-point total for this game is 1.3 points below the 45.8 points per game average total in Giants games this season.

Cowboys stats and trends

  • Dallas has played 13 games, with 10 wins against the spread.
  • Dallas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).
  • The Cowboys average 5.4 more points per game (29.2) than the Giants give up (23.8).
  • Dallas is 8-1 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it scores more than 23.8 points.
  • The Cowboys collect 409.1 yards per game, 39.4 more yards than the 369.7 the Giants allow per outing.
  • Dallas is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team picks up over 369.7 yards.
  • The Cowboys have turned the ball over 18 times this season, one fewer than the Giants have forced (19).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Dallas' matchup with the Giants.

Giants stats and trends

  • New York is 6-7-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Giants are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 11 points or more.
  • New York's games this season have hit the over on four of 13 set point totals (30.8%).
  • The Giants score 4.3 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Cowboys allow (22.1).
  • When New York scores more than 22.1 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Giants collect 48.9 fewer yards per game (312.2) than the Cowboys give up (361.1).
  • New York is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team totals more than 361.1 yards.
  • The Giants have 17 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 27 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, New York is 3-3 overall and 3-3 against the spread.
  • This season, in six home games, New York has not gone over the total.
  • The average point total in Giants home games this season is 45.4 points, 0.9 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).
  • Dallas is 6-1 against the spread, and 5-2 overall, away from home.
  • In seven away games this year, Dallas has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Cowboys away games average 51.1 points, 6.6 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Body Camera Footage Released in Dallas Cowboy DWI Arrest

The Colony Police Department just released body and dash-camera footage of a traffic stop that led to the DWI arrest of Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee. “You took that right turn, and you were swerving all over the place, dude,” the officer is heard saying to Kazee after approaching his car.
DALLAS, TX
Blogging The Boys

Dallas Cowboys playoff picture: The Cowboys can clinch the NFC East a number of ways in Week 16

There are officially three weeks left in the 2021 NFL regular season and what a ride it has been. Week to week there have been different teams who showed up and shocked the world by taking down would-be contenders. Things may seem a little bit predictable with less than a month to go until the playoffs, but we are so often reminded that the NFL is a land of parity and a place where anything can happen.
NFL
Lake Charles American Press

Cowboys reload with Goff, new coach vows to install up-tempo offense

In the northeast corner of the northeast end zone in Cowboy Stadium during games rests a cannon ready to fire after each McNeese State score. Far too often the last few seasons it has stayed silent. Even when the Cowboys entered the red zone the cannon was left unlit as...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
New York State
State
Washington State
FanSided

Here’s how the Cowboys can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC

The Dallas Cowboys have been hot in terms of wins and now they have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Here’s how they can clinch that first-round bye. While the upside of the Dallas Cowboys was evident coming into the year, the skeptics that believed that Mike McCarthy’s team could put the total package together were certainly plentiful. But after 15 weeks, the club sits at 10-4 and in the No. 2 seed for the NFC playoff standings.
NFL
On3.com

NFL announces Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl selections

The Dallas Cowboys will be well-represented at February’s Pro Bowl. The NFL announced the Pro Bowl selections Wednesday night. Five Cowboys, including three first-time selections, received the call. Cornerback Trevon Diggs, linebacker Micah Parsons, tackle Tyron Smith, guard Zack Martin and punter Bryan Anger are all headed to Las Vegas. Smith is the only player who wasn’t chosen to be a starter.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Dallas Sports Focus

Five Cowboys Named To 2021 Pro Bowl Roster

FRISCO, Texas – After getting shut out of the proceedings last year, the Dallas Cowboys are back on the Pro Bowl roster in a big way in 2021. The NFL announced its initial rosters for the annual all-star game, and the Cowboys were represented with five selections: Trevon Diggs, Micah Parsons, Zack Martin, Tyron Smith and Bryan Anger.
NFL
FanSided

Cowboys clinching NFC East on Tuesday was always incredibly unlikely

While they technically have a chance to clinch the NFC East, don’t expect for the Dallas Cowboys to lock up their division tonight. The Dallas Cowboys are going to have a hard time clinching the NFC East Tuesday evening. They’ve got a chance, technically, but it’s going to take an odd ending between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles to actually make that possibility a reality.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Dallas#The New York Giants#American Football#Giants View
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Cowboys are big winners from 49ers loss to Titans

The Dallas Cowboys have officially clinched a playoff spot after the San Francisco 49ers lost to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. Whatever else happens this season, the Cowboys are heading to the playoffs. Dallas clinched a playoff berth on Thursday night thanks to the 49ers loss to the Titans....
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 16 playoff-clinching scenarios: Cowboys among five teams that could win division title

We're in the stretch run of the 2021 regular season and the playoff picture is still surprisingly open at the moment. Through Week 15, no team in the AFC has punched their ticket to the postseason and only the Green Bay Packers have clinched a spot in the NFC after winning the division last weekend. That said, things do look like they begin to get clearer this weekend as multiple teams are facing win-and-in scenarios.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

28K+
Followers
23K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy