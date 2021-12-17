Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants NFL Week 15 matchup on December 19, 2021.

Dec 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrates after the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

NFC East foes will do battle in Week 15 of the NFL season when the Dallas Cowboys (9-4) battle the New York Giants (4-9).

Odds for Cowboys vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Dallas and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in nine of 13 games (69.2%) this season.

New York's games have gone over 44.5 points in five of 13 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 47 points per game, 2.5 more than the total in this contest.

The 45.9 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 1.4 more than the 44.5 total in this contest.

The Cowboys and their opponents have scored an average of 51.4 points per game in 2021, 6.9 more than Sunday's total.

The 44.5-point total for this game is 1.3 points below the 45.8 points per game average total in Giants games this season.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas has played 13 games, with 10 wins against the spread.

Dallas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).

The Cowboys average 5.4 more points per game (29.2) than the Giants give up (23.8).

Dallas is 8-1 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it scores more than 23.8 points.

The Cowboys collect 409.1 yards per game, 39.4 more yards than the 369.7 the Giants allow per outing.

Dallas is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team picks up over 369.7 yards.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 18 times this season, one fewer than the Giants have forced (19).

Giants stats and trends

New York is 6-7-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Giants are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 11 points or more.

New York's games this season have hit the over on four of 13 set point totals (30.8%).

The Giants score 4.3 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Cowboys allow (22.1).

When New York scores more than 22.1 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Giants collect 48.9 fewer yards per game (312.2) than the Cowboys give up (361.1).

New York is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team totals more than 361.1 yards.

The Giants have 17 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 27 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this season, New York is 3-3 overall and 3-3 against the spread.

This season, in six home games, New York has not gone over the total.

The average point total in Giants home games this season is 45.4 points, 0.9 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

Dallas is 6-1 against the spread, and 5-2 overall, away from home.

In seven away games this year, Dallas has hit the over twice.

This season, Cowboys away games average 51.1 points, 6.6 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

