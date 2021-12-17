ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 7 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Week 15 matchup on December 18, 2021.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) takes the field before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 22

An NFL Week 15 matchup features the Las Vegas Raiders (6-7) playing the Cleveland Browns (7-6).

Odds for Raiders vs. Browns

Over/under insights

  • Las Vegas and its opponents have gone over the current 38-point total in 11 of 13 games (84.6%) this season.
  • Cleveland's games have gone over 38 points in seven of 13 chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.2, is 5.2 points more than Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 49.9 points per game, 11.9 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Raiders games this season is 48.5, 10.5 points above Saturday's total of 38.
  • The 38-point over/under for this game is 8.5 points below the 46.5 points per game average total in Browns games this season.

Raiders stats and trends

  • In Las Vegas' 13 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Raiders have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Las Vegas' games this year have gone over the point total seven times in 13 opportunities (53.8%).
  • This year, the Raiders put up just 0.4 fewer points per game (21.8) than the Browns allow (22.2).
  • Las Vegas is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 22.2 points.
  • The Raiders collect 51.3 more yards per game (372.5) than the Browns allow per contest (321.2).
  • In games that Las Vegas picks up over 321.2 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Raiders have turned the ball over 17 times this season, one more turnover than the Browns have forced (16).
Browns stats and trends

  • Cleveland has five wins against the spread in 13 games this season.
  • The Browns have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Cleveland's games this year have hit the over on seven of 13 set point totals (53.8%).
  • The Browns rack up 21.4 points per game, 6.3 fewer than the Raiders surrender (27.7).
  • Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.7 points.
  • The Browns collect just 7.4 fewer yards per game (349.2) than the Raiders give up (356.6).
  • When Cleveland amasses more than 356.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Browns have turned the ball over one more time (14 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Cleveland has covered the spread twice at home, and is 5-2 overall there, this season.
  • At home, as 3.5-point underdogs or more, the Browns have one win ATS (1-3).
  • In three of seven games at home this season, Cleveland has hit the over.
  • The average point total in Browns home games this season is 44.5 points, 6.5 more than this matchup's over/under (38).
  • In away games, Las Vegas is 3-3 overall and 3-3 against the spread.
  • In six road games this year, Las Vegas has gone over the total three times.
  • This season, Raiders away games average 48.2 points, 10.2 more than this contest's over/under (38).

