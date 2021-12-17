ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 7 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 15 matchup on December 19, 2021.

Tennessee Titans running back D'onta Foreman (7) celebrates his touchdown during the first quarter Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Jags 1058

It'll be the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1) versus the Tennessee Titans (9-4) in NFL Week 15 action.

Odds for Steelers vs. Titans

Over/under insights

  • Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to put up more than 43 points in eight of 13 games this season.
  • In 69.2% of Tennessee's games this season (9/13), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 43.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.8, is 2.8 points more than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 47.1 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 4.1 more than the 43 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Steelers games this season is 43.7, 0.7 points more than Sunday's over/under of 43.
  • The 49.1 PPG average total in Titans games this season is 6.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Steelers stats and trends

  • In Pittsburgh's 13 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Steelers have been favored by 1 point or more five times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).
  • This year, the Steelers put up just 1.4 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Titans surrender (22.3).
  • When Pittsburgh records more than 22.3 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Steelers average 329.0 yards per game, only 12.6 fewer than the 341.6 the Titans give up per contest.
  • In games that Pittsburgh churns out more than 341.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 3-2-1 overall.
  • The Steelers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, three fewer than the Titans have forced (18).
Titans stats and trends

  • Against the spread, Tennessee is 8-5-0 this season.
  • The Titans have an ATS record of 5-1 in their six games when underdogs by 1 point or more this year.
  • Tennessee's games this season have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 13 opportunities (53.8%).
  • The Titans rack up 24.9 points per game, comparable to the 24.8 the Steelers surrender.
  • Tennessee is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it scores more than 24.8 points.
  • The Titans collect 24.1 fewer yards per game (347.2) than the Steelers give up (371.3).
  • When Tennessee amasses over 371.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Titans have turned the ball over eight more times (21 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread, and is 4-2-1 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, the Steelers are winless ATS (0-5) as 1-point favorites or more.
  • Pittsburgh has gone over the total in three of seven games at home this year.
  • Steelers home games this season average 42.1 total points, 0.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (43).
  • This year in away games, Tennessee is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • On the road, the Titans have one win ATS (1-1) as 1-point underdogs or more.
  • In six away games this year, Tennessee has gone over the total five times.
  • The average point total in Titans away games this season is 49.0 points, 6.0 more than this matchup's over/under (43).

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

