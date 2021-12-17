ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 7 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 15 matchup on December 18, 2021.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) laughs while warming up to face the Texans on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at NRG Stadium in Houston. Indianapolis Colts Versus Houston Texans On Sunday Dec 5 2021 At Nrg Stadium In Houston Texas

The New England Patriots (9-4) carry a seven-game winning run into a Week 15 clash against the Indianapolis Colts (7-6).

Odds for Colts vs. Patriots

Over/under insights

  • Indianapolis and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in seven of 13 games this season.
  • New England has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in six of 13 games this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 9.9 points lower than the two team's combined 55.4 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to allow 37.2 points per game, 8.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Colts games this season feature an average total of 47.1 points, a number 1.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Patriots have averaged a total of 44.6 points, 0.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Colts stats and trends

  • Indianapolis has eight wins against the spread in 13 games this season.
  • The Colts have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.
  • Indianapolis' games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 13 opportunities (61.5%).
  • This year, the Colts rack up 13.1 more points per game (28.5) than the Patriots surrender (15.4).
  • When Indianapolis scores more than 15.4 points, it is 8-5 against the spread and 7-6 overall.
  • The Colts collect 58.1 more yards per game (368.1) than the Patriots give up per outing (310.0).
  • Indianapolis is 7-2 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team totals more than 310.0 yards.
  • The Colts have turned the ball over 16 times this season, 10 fewer than the Patriots have forced (26).
Patriots stats and trends

  • New England has played 13 games, with nine wins against the spread.
  • The Patriots have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more four times this year and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.
  • New England's games this season have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).
  • The Patriots score 26.9 points per game, 5.1 more than the Colts allow (21.8).
  • New England is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.8 points.
  • The Patriots collect 346.5 yards per game, just 4.4 more than the 342.1 the Colts give up.
  • When New England totals over 342.1 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • This year the Patriots have 16 turnovers, 13 fewer than the Colts have takeaways (29).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Indianapolis is 3-4 overall and 3-4 against the spread.
  • At home, as 2.5-point favorites or more, the Colts have two wins ATS (2-2).
  • Indianapolis has gone over the total in four of seven games at home this season.
  • This season, Colts home games average 48.4 points, 2.9 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).
  • New England is 5-1 against the spread, and 6-0 overall, away from home.
  • This year, as 2.5-point underdogs or more away from home, the Patriots are 3-1 ATS.
  • This year, in six away games, New England has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Patriots away games average 43.7 points, 1.8 fewer than this outing's over/under (45.5).

Community Policy