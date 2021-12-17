Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 15 matchup on December 19, 2021.

Dec 12, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer on the sidelines against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-11) will try to snap a five-game skid against the Houston Texans (2-11) in Week 15.

Odds for Jaguars vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Jacksonville has combined with its opponents to score more than 39.5 points in eight of 13 games this season.

So far this season, 46.2% of Houston's games (6/13) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 39.5.

Sunday's over/under is 12.1 points higher than the combined 27.4 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 53.6 points per game, 14.1 more than this contest's over/under.

Jaguars games this season feature an average total of 46.7 points, a number 7.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 39.5-point total for this game is 5.3 points below the 44.8 points per game average total in Texans games this season.

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville is 4-9-0 against the spread this year.

Jacksonville's games this year have hit the over on only two of 13 set point totals (15.4%).

This year, the Jaguars rack up 13.6 fewer points per game (13.8) than the Texans surrender (27.4).

The Jaguars average 303.1 yards per game, 81.6 fewer yards than the 384.7 the Texans give up per contest.

In games that Jacksonville totals more than 384.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This year, the Jaguars have turned the ball over 25 times, four more than the Texans' takeaways (21).

Texans stats and trends

Against the spread, Houston is 5-8-0 this season.

So far this season, the Texans have been installed as underdogs by a 5-point margin or more 10 times and are 4-6 ATS in those matchups.

Houston's games this season have hit the over in 38.5% of its opportunities (five times in 13 games with a set point total).

This season the Texans score 12.6 fewer points per game (13.6) than the Jaguars surrender (26.2).

The Texans average 92.9 fewer yards per game (264.3) than the Jaguars give up per contest (357.2).

Houston is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team piles up over 357.2 yards.

The Texans have turned the ball over 14 more times (20 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Home and road insights

Jacksonville has two wins against the spread, and is 2-5 overall, at home this season.

Jacksonville has gone over the total once in seven home games this year.

The average point total in Jaguars home games this season is 47.4 points, 7.9 more than this matchup's over/under (39.5).

Houston is 1-5 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.

Houston has gone over the total once in six road games this year.

The average point total in Texans away games this season is 46.2 points, 6.7 more than this contest's over/under (39.5).

