Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 15 matchup on December 19, 2021.

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-11) will try to snap a five-game skid against the Houston Texans (2-11) in Week 15.

Odds for Jaguars vs. Texans

Over/under insights

  • Jacksonville has combined with its opponents to score more than 39.5 points in eight of 13 games this season.
  • So far this season, 46.2% of Houston's games (6/13) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 39.5.
  • Sunday's over/under is 12.1 points higher than the combined 27.4 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 53.6 points per game, 14.1 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Jaguars games this season feature an average total of 46.7 points, a number 7.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 39.5-point total for this game is 5.3 points below the 44.8 points per game average total in Texans games this season.

Jaguars stats and trends

  • Jacksonville is 4-9-0 against the spread this year.
  • Jacksonville's games this year have hit the over on only two of 13 set point totals (15.4%).
  • This year, the Jaguars rack up 13.6 fewer points per game (13.8) than the Texans surrender (27.4).
  • The Jaguars average 303.1 yards per game, 81.6 fewer yards than the 384.7 the Texans give up per contest.
  • In games that Jacksonville totals more than 384.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • This year, the Jaguars have turned the ball over 25 times, four more than the Texans' takeaways (21).
Texans stats and trends

  • Against the spread, Houston is 5-8-0 this season.
  • So far this season, the Texans have been installed as underdogs by a 5-point margin or more 10 times and are 4-6 ATS in those matchups.
  • Houston's games this season have hit the over in 38.5% of its opportunities (five times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Texans score 12.6 fewer points per game (13.6) than the Jaguars surrender (26.2).
  • The Texans average 92.9 fewer yards per game (264.3) than the Jaguars give up per contest (357.2).
  • Houston is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team piles up over 357.2 yards.
  • The Texans have turned the ball over 14 more times (20 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Jacksonville has two wins against the spread, and is 2-5 overall, at home this season.
  • Jacksonville has gone over the total once in seven home games this year.
  • The average point total in Jaguars home games this season is 47.4 points, 7.9 more than this matchup's over/under (39.5).
  • Houston is 1-5 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.
  • Houston has gone over the total once in six road games this year.
  • The average point total in Texans away games this season is 46.2 points, 6.7 more than this contest's over/under (39.5).

