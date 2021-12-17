ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Cardinals vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 7 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Arizona Cardinals vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 15 matchup on December 19, 2021.

Nov 21, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) runs for yards after the catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

It'll be the Arizona Cardinals (10-3) versus the Detroit Lions (1-11-1) in NFL Week 15 action.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Arizona's games this season have gone over 47.5 points eight of 13 times.
  • In 38.5% of Detroit's games this season (5/13), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 47.5.
  • Sunday's over/under is 2.9 points higher than the combined 44.6 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads combine to allow 46.7 points per game, 0.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 48.4 points per game in 2021, 0.9 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 45.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Cardinals stats and trends

  • Arizona has nine wins against the spread in 13 games this year.
  • This season, the Cardinals won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 11.5 points or more.
  • Arizona's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 13 opportunities (53.8%).
  • The Cardinals average just 1.0 more point per game (28.2) than the Lions surrender (27.2).
  • When Arizona puts up more than 27.2 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
  • The Cardinals collect just 4.4 fewer yards per game (374.8), than the Lions give up per contest (379.2).
  • Arizona is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team piles up more than 379.2 yards.
  • The Cardinals have turned the ball over 13 times this season, one fewer than the Lions have forced (14).
Lions stats and trends

  • Detroit has played 13 games, with eight wins against the spread.
  • The Lions have been underdogs by 11.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.
  • Detroit's games this year have hit the over on five of 13 set point totals (38.5%).
  • The Lions score 3.1 fewer points per game (16.4) than the Cardinals surrender (19.5).
  • Detroit is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 19.5 points.
  • The Lions rack up 311.3 yards per game, only 10.3 fewer than the 321.6 the Cardinals allow.
  • Detroit is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team picks up over 321.6 yards.
  • The Lions have 18 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 23 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Detroit is 4-2 against the spread, and 1-5 overall, at home this year.
  • This season, in six home games, Detroit has gone over the total three times.
  • This season, Lions home games average 46.7 points, 0.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).
  • Arizona is unbeaten against the spread, and 7-0 overall, away from home.
  • In seven road games this season, Arizona has hit the over four times.
  • The average point total in Cardinals away games this season is 48.6 points, 1.1 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).

#American Football#Detroit Lions Nfl#The Arizona Cardinals#The Seattle Seahawks#The Detroit Lions
