Arizona Cardinals vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

It'll be the Arizona Cardinals (10-3) versus the Detroit Lions (1-11-1) in NFL Week 15 action.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Arizona's games this season have gone over 47.5 points eight of 13 times.

In 38.5% of Detroit's games this season (5/13), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 47.5.

Sunday's over/under is 2.9 points higher than the combined 44.6 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 46.7 points per game, 0.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 48.4 points per game in 2021, 0.9 more than Sunday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 45.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona has nine wins against the spread in 13 games this year.

This season, the Cardinals won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 11.5 points or more.

Arizona's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 13 opportunities (53.8%).

The Cardinals average just 1.0 more point per game (28.2) than the Lions surrender (27.2).

When Arizona puts up more than 27.2 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Cardinals collect just 4.4 fewer yards per game (374.8), than the Lions give up per contest (379.2).

Arizona is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team piles up more than 379.2 yards.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over 13 times this season, one fewer than the Lions have forced (14).

Lions stats and trends

Detroit has played 13 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Lions have been underdogs by 11.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Detroit's games this year have hit the over on five of 13 set point totals (38.5%).

The Lions score 3.1 fewer points per game (16.4) than the Cardinals surrender (19.5).

Detroit is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 19.5 points.

The Lions rack up 311.3 yards per game, only 10.3 fewer than the 321.6 the Cardinals allow.

Detroit is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team picks up over 321.6 yards.

The Lions have 18 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 23 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Detroit is 4-2 against the spread, and 1-5 overall, at home this year.

This season, in six home games, Detroit has gone over the total three times.

This season, Lions home games average 46.7 points, 0.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).

Arizona is unbeaten against the spread, and 7-0 overall, away from home.

In seven road games this season, Arizona has hit the over four times.

The average point total in Cardinals away games this season is 48.6 points, 1.1 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).

