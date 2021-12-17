San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 15 matchup on December 19, 2021.

The San Francisco 49ers (7-6) and Atlanta Falcons (6-7) will meet in a Week 15 NFL matchup.

Odds for 49ers vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

San Francisco and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in nine of 13 games (69.2%) this season.

In 53.8% of Atlanta's games this season (7/13), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 46.5.

The two teams combine to average 44.1 points per game, 2.4 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 50.4 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 3.9 more than the 46.5 over/under in this contest.

The 49ers and their opponents have scored an average of 47.2 points per game in 2021, 0.7 more than Sunday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 47.5 points, 1.0 more than the set total in this contest.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco has played 13 games, with six wins against the spread.

This season, the 49ers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.

San Francisco's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 53.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 13 games with a set point total).

The 49ers put up just 1.9 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Falcons surrender (27.2).

San Francisco is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 27.2 points.

The 49ers rack up just 0.2 fewer yards per game (364.3) than the Falcons give up per outing (364.5).

San Francisco is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses over 364.5 yards.

The 49ers have turned the ball over three more times (18 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has played 13 games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Falcons are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.

Atlanta's games this year have hit the over six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).

This season the Falcons rack up 4.4 fewer points per game (18.8) than the 49ers give up (23.2).

When Atlanta puts up more than 23.2 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Falcons rack up 316.4 yards per game, only nine fewer than the 325.4 the 49ers allow.

In games that Atlanta churns out over 325.4 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Falcons have turned the ball over 20 times this season, four more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (16).

Home and road insights

San Francisco has two wins against the spread, and is 2-4 overall, at home this season.

In six home games this season, San Francisco has gone over the total four times.

The average point total in 49ers home games this season is 48.3 points, 1.8 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

Away from home, Atlanta is 4-3 against the spread, and 5-2 overall.

This year, in four of seven away games Atlanta has hit the over.

This season, Falcons away games average 47.4 points, 0.9 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

