San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 7 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 15 matchup on December 19, 2021.

Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers (7-6) and Atlanta Falcons (6-7) will meet in a Week 15 NFL matchup.

Odds for 49ers vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

  • San Francisco and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in nine of 13 games (69.2%) this season.
  • In 53.8% of Atlanta's games this season (7/13), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 46.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 44.1 points per game, 2.4 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 50.4 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 3.9 more than the 46.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The 49ers and their opponents have scored an average of 47.2 points per game in 2021, 0.7 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 47.5 points, 1.0 more than the set total in this contest.

49ers stats and trends

  • San Francisco has played 13 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • This season, the 49ers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.
  • San Francisco's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 53.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • The 49ers put up just 1.9 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Falcons surrender (27.2).
  • San Francisco is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 27.2 points.
  • The 49ers rack up just 0.2 fewer yards per game (364.3) than the Falcons give up per outing (364.5).
  • San Francisco is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses over 364.5 yards.
  • The 49ers have turned the ball over three more times (18 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (15) this season.
Falcons stats and trends

  • Atlanta has played 13 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Falcons are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.
  • Atlanta's games this year have hit the over six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).
  • This season the Falcons rack up 4.4 fewer points per game (18.8) than the 49ers give up (23.2).
  • When Atlanta puts up more than 23.2 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Falcons rack up 316.4 yards per game, only nine fewer than the 325.4 the 49ers allow.
  • In games that Atlanta churns out over 325.4 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • The Falcons have turned the ball over 20 times this season, four more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (16).

Home and road insights

  • San Francisco has two wins against the spread, and is 2-4 overall, at home this season.
  • In six home games this season, San Francisco has gone over the total four times.
  • The average point total in 49ers home games this season is 48.3 points, 1.8 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).
  • Away from home, Atlanta is 4-3 against the spread, and 5-2 overall.
  • This year, in four of seven away games Atlanta has hit the over.
  • This season, Falcons away games average 47.4 points, 0.9 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

