Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

The Denver Broncos (7-6) and Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) will clash in Week 15 of the NFL season.

Odds for Broncos vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

  • Denver's games this season have gone over 44 points four of 13 times.
  • In 84.6% of Cincinnati's games this season (11/13), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 44.
  • Sunday's over/under is 4.4 points lower than the two team's combined 48.4 points per game average.
  • The 40 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are four fewer than the 44 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Broncos games this season is 44.1, 0.1 points more than Sunday's total of 44.
  • In 2021, games involving the Bengals have averaged a total of 46.8 points, 2.8 more than the set total in this contest.

Broncos stats and trends

  • In Denver's 13 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • The Broncos have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 3 points or more so far this season.
  • Denver's games this year have hit the over on three of 13 set point totals (23.1%).
  • The Broncos score just 1.3 fewer points per game (21.2) than the Bengals surrender (22.5).
  • Denver is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.5 points.
  • The Broncos rack up just 4.8 fewer yards per game (345), than the Bengals give up per contest (349.8).
  • Denver is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team amasses more than 349.8 yards.
  • This year, the Broncos have 15 turnovers, two fewer than the Bengals have takeaways (17).
Bengals stats and trends

  • Against the spread, Cincinnati is 6-7-0 this year.
  • The Bengals have been underdogs by 3 points or more two times this year and have covered the spread every time.
  • Cincinnati's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 46.2% of its opportunities (six times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • The Bengals score 9.7 more points per game (27.2) than the Broncos surrender (17.5).
  • Cincinnati is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall when the team notches more than 17.5 points.
  • The Bengals average 358.8 yards per game, 34 more yards than the 324.8 the Broncos allow.
  • When Cincinnati amasses more than 324.8 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
  • The Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times this season, five more turnovers than the Broncos have forced (16).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Denver is 4-3 overall and 4-3 against the spread.
  • At home, the Broncos are 3-1 ATS as 3-point favorites or more.
  • Denver has hit the over twice in seven home games this season.
  • This season, Broncos home games average 44.2 points, 0.2 more than this matchup's over/under (44).
  • Away from home, Cincinnati is 4-2 against the spread, and 4-2 overall.
  • The Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) on the road as 3-point underdogs or more.
  • Cincinnati has hit the over twice in six road games this season.
  • Bengals away games this season average 45.6 total points, 1.6 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

