Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Denver Broncos (7-6) and Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) will clash in Week 15 of the NFL season.
Odds for Broncos vs. Bengals
Over/under insights
- Denver's games this season have gone over 44 points four of 13 times.
- In 84.6% of Cincinnati's games this season (11/13), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 44.
- Sunday's over/under is 4.4 points lower than the two team's combined 48.4 points per game average.
- The 40 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are four fewer than the 44 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Broncos games this season is 44.1, 0.1 points more than Sunday's total of 44.
- In 2021, games involving the Bengals have averaged a total of 46.8 points, 2.8 more than the set total in this contest.
Broncos stats and trends
- In Denver's 13 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
- The Broncos have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 3 points or more so far this season.
- Denver's games this year have hit the over on three of 13 set point totals (23.1%).
- The Broncos score just 1.3 fewer points per game (21.2) than the Bengals surrender (22.5).
- Denver is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.5 points.
- The Broncos rack up just 4.8 fewer yards per game (345), than the Bengals give up per contest (349.8).
- Denver is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team amasses more than 349.8 yards.
- This year, the Broncos have 15 turnovers, two fewer than the Bengals have takeaways (17).
Bengals stats and trends
- Against the spread, Cincinnati is 6-7-0 this year.
- The Bengals have been underdogs by 3 points or more two times this year and have covered the spread every time.
- Cincinnati's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 46.2% of its opportunities (six times in 13 games with a set point total).
- The Bengals score 9.7 more points per game (27.2) than the Broncos surrender (17.5).
- Cincinnati is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall when the team notches more than 17.5 points.
- The Bengals average 358.8 yards per game, 34 more yards than the 324.8 the Broncos allow.
- When Cincinnati amasses more than 324.8 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
- The Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times this season, five more turnovers than the Broncos have forced (16).
Home and road insights
- At home this year, Denver is 4-3 overall and 4-3 against the spread.
- At home, the Broncos are 3-1 ATS as 3-point favorites or more.
- Denver has hit the over twice in seven home games this season.
- This season, Broncos home games average 44.2 points, 0.2 more than this matchup's over/under (44).
- Away from home, Cincinnati is 4-2 against the spread, and 4-2 overall.
- The Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) on the road as 3-point underdogs or more.
- Cincinnati has hit the over twice in six road games this season.
- Bengals away games this season average 45.6 total points, 1.6 more than this matchup's over/under (44).
