Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Denver Broncos (7-6) and Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) will clash in Week 15 of the NFL season.

Odds for Broncos vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Denver's games this season have gone over 44 points four of 13 times.

In 84.6% of Cincinnati's games this season (11/13), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 44.

Sunday's over/under is 4.4 points lower than the two team's combined 48.4 points per game average.

The 40 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are four fewer than the 44 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Broncos games this season is 44.1, 0.1 points more than Sunday's total of 44.

In 2021, games involving the Bengals have averaged a total of 46.8 points, 2.8 more than the set total in this contest.

Broncos stats and trends

In Denver's 13 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Broncos have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 3 points or more so far this season.

Denver's games this year have hit the over on three of 13 set point totals (23.1%).

The Broncos score just 1.3 fewer points per game (21.2) than the Bengals surrender (22.5).

Denver is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.5 points.

The Broncos rack up just 4.8 fewer yards per game (345), than the Bengals give up per contest (349.8).

Denver is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team amasses more than 349.8 yards.

This year, the Broncos have 15 turnovers, two fewer than the Bengals have takeaways (17).

Bengals stats and trends

Against the spread, Cincinnati is 6-7-0 this year.

The Bengals have been underdogs by 3 points or more two times this year and have covered the spread every time.

Cincinnati's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 46.2% of its opportunities (six times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Bengals score 9.7 more points per game (27.2) than the Broncos surrender (17.5).

Cincinnati is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall when the team notches more than 17.5 points.

The Bengals average 358.8 yards per game, 34 more yards than the 324.8 the Broncos allow.

When Cincinnati amasses more than 324.8 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times this season, five more turnovers than the Broncos have forced (16).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Denver is 4-3 overall and 4-3 against the spread.

At home, the Broncos are 3-1 ATS as 3-point favorites or more.

Denver has hit the over twice in seven home games this season.

This season, Broncos home games average 44.2 points, 0.2 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

Away from home, Cincinnati is 4-2 against the spread, and 4-2 overall.

The Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) on the road as 3-point underdogs or more.

Cincinnati has hit the over twice in six road games this season.

Bengals away games this season average 45.6 total points, 1.6 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

