Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Los Angeles Rams (9-4) and Seattle Seahawks (5-8) will battle in a Week 15 NFL clash of NFC West opponents.

Odds for Rams vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in nine of 13 games this season.

Seattle has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in five of 13 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.1, is 3.6 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

The 42.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.8 fewer than the 45.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Rams games this season is 50.2, 4.7 points more than Sunday's over/under of 45.5.

The 45.5-point over/under for this game is 2.0 points below the 47.5 points per game average total in Seahawks games this season.

Rams stats and trends

Against the spread, Los Angeles is 6-7-0 this year.

The Rams have an ATS record of 3-4 in their seven games when favored by 4 points or more so far this season.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on seven of 13 set point totals (53.8%).

This year, the Rams average eight more points per game (28.2) than the Seahawks allow (20.2).

When Los Angeles puts up more than 20.2 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Rams collect just 10.4 fewer yards per game (384.5) than the Seahawks give up per contest (394.9).

In games that Los Angeles amasses more than 394.9 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year, the Rams have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Seahawks' takeaways (13).

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle has played 13 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This year, the Seahawks have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 4 points or more.

Seattle's games this season have gone over the point total four times in 13 opportunities (30.8%).

The Seahawks put up 20.9 points per game, comparable to the 22.5 the Rams surrender.

When Seattle records more than 22.5 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Seahawks collect 310.2 yards per game, 36.9 fewer yards than the 347.1 the Rams allow.

When Seattle piles up over 347.1 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

This year the Seahawks have 10 turnovers, nine fewer than the Rams have takeaways (19).

Home and road insights

Los Angeles is 3-3 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, at home this year.

The Rams have two wins ATS (2-2) as 4-point favorites or more at home.

Los Angeles has gone over the total in three of six home games this year.

The average point total in Rams home games this season is 51.2 points, 5.7 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

This season in away games, Seattle is 4-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

On the road, the Seahawks are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 4-point underdogs or more.

This year, in seven road games, Seattle has gone over the total twice.

This season, Seahawks away games average 47.7 points, 2.2 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

