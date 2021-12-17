ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PEVdw_0dPFdm5r00

Check out odds, plays and more for the Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 15 matchup on December 19, 2021.

Dec 5, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel (25) runs the ball ahead of Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Shaquille Quarterman (50) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams (9-4) and Seattle Seahawks (5-8) will battle in a Week 15 NFL clash of NFC West opponents.

Odds for Rams vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in nine of 13 games this season.
  • Seattle has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in five of 13 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.1, is 3.6 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 42.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.8 fewer than the 45.5 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Rams games this season is 50.2, 4.7 points more than Sunday's over/under of 45.5.
  • The 45.5-point over/under for this game is 2.0 points below the 47.5 points per game average total in Seahawks games this season.

Rams stats and trends

  • Against the spread, Los Angeles is 6-7-0 this year.
  • The Rams have an ATS record of 3-4 in their seven games when favored by 4 points or more so far this season.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on seven of 13 set point totals (53.8%).
  • This year, the Rams average eight more points per game (28.2) than the Seahawks allow (20.2).
  • When Los Angeles puts up more than 20.2 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
  • The Rams collect just 10.4 fewer yards per game (384.5) than the Seahawks give up per contest (394.9).
  • In games that Los Angeles amasses more than 394.9 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • This year, the Rams have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Seahawks' takeaways (13).
Seahawks stats and trends

  • Seattle has played 13 games, with seven wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Seahawks have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 4 points or more.
  • Seattle's games this season have gone over the point total four times in 13 opportunities (30.8%).
  • The Seahawks put up 20.9 points per game, comparable to the 22.5 the Rams surrender.
  • When Seattle records more than 22.5 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Seahawks collect 310.2 yards per game, 36.9 fewer yards than the 347.1 the Rams allow.
  • When Seattle piles up over 347.1 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • This year the Seahawks have 10 turnovers, nine fewer than the Rams have takeaways (19).

Home and road insights

  • Los Angeles is 3-3 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, at home this year.
  • The Rams have two wins ATS (2-2) as 4-point favorites or more at home.
  • Los Angeles has gone over the total in three of six home games this year.
  • The average point total in Rams home games this season is 51.2 points, 5.7 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).
  • This season in away games, Seattle is 4-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
  • On the road, the Seahawks are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 4-point underdogs or more.
  • This year, in seven road games, Seattle has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Seahawks away games average 47.7 points, 2.2 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

