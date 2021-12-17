Green Bay Packers vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Green Bay Packers vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL Week 15 matchup on December 19, 2021.

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks to an official during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 45-30. Packers13 16

The NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers (10-3) will battle the AFC North's best, the Baltimore Ravens (8-5).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Packers vs. Ravens

Over/under insights

Green Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in eight of 13 games (61.5%) this season.

So far this season, 46.2% of Baltimore's games (6/13) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 43.5.

Sunday's total is 5.1 points lower than the two team's combined 48.6 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 42.7 points per game, 0.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Packers and their opponents have scored an average of 47.9 points per game in 2021, 4.4 more than Sunday's total.

The 47.3 PPG average total in Ravens games this season is 3.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Packers stats and trends

Against the spread, Green Bay is 11-2-0 this season.

So far this season, the Packers have been installed as favorites by a 5.5-point margin or more five times and are 5-0 ATS in those games.

Green Bay has hit the over in 38.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Packers score 3.4 more points per game (25.2) than the Ravens give up (21.8).

When Green Bay scores more than 21.8 points, it is 9-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Packers rack up only 10 more yards per game (361.5), than the Ravens allow per contest (351.5).

In games that Green Bay churns out more than 351.5 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

This year, the Packers have 10 turnovers, one fewer than the Ravens have takeaways (11).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Green Bay's matchup with the Ravens.

Ravens stats and trends

In Baltimore's 13 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

Baltimore's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).

This year the Ravens put up just 2.5 more points per game (23.4) than the Packers surrender (20.9).

When Baltimore puts up more than 20.9 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Ravens collect 388 yards per game, 64.4 more yards than the 323.6 the Packers allow.

When Baltimore piles up over 323.6 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

This year the Ravens have 20 turnovers, two fewer than the Packers have takeaways (22).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Baltimore is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

At home, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-3) as 5.5-point underdogs or more.

In four of six home games this season, Baltimore has gone over the total.

Ravens home games this season average 49.3 total points, 5.8 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

On the road, Green Bay is 5-2 against the spread, and 4-3 overall.

The Packers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 5.5-point favorites or more.

This year, in seven away games, Green Bay has hit the over twice.

This season, Packers away games average 48.6 points, 5.1 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered by Data Skrive.