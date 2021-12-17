Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 15 matchup on December 19, 2021.

Dec 12, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3) will hope to keep their four-game winning run alive in a Week 15 clash with the New Orleans Saints (6-7).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Saints

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in 10 of 13 games this season.

In 38.5% of New Orleans' games this season (5/13), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 46.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.9, is 8.4 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.8 fewer than the 46.5 over/under in this contest.

The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.9 points per game in 2021, 4.4 more than Sunday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Saints have averaged a total of 44.3 points, 2.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has seven wins against the spread in 13 games this season.

This season, the Buccaneers have won against the spread in each of their five games as a favorite of 11 points or more.

Tampa Bay has hit the over in 53.8% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 13 games with a set point total).

The Buccaneers put up 31.5 points per game, 9.6 more than the Saints give up per contest (21.9).

Tampa Bay is 7-4 against the spread and 9-2 overall this season when the team records more than 21.9 points.

The Buccaneers collect 70.7 more yards per game (410.2) than the Saints give up per matchup (339.5).

When Tampa Bay picks up over 339.5 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 16 times this season, one fewer than the Saints have forced (17).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tampa Bay's matchup with the Saints.

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans is 6-7-0 against the spread this season.

New Orleans' games this year have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).

This year the Saints rack up just 0.6 more points per game (23.4) than the Buccaneers give up (22.8).

When New Orleans puts up more than 22.8 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Saints average 23.6 fewer yards per game (319.4) than the Buccaneers give up (343).

New Orleans is 4-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team churns out more than 343 yards.

The Saints have turned the ball over 16 times, nine fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (25).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Tampa Bay is 6-0 overall and 5-1 against the spread.

As 11-point favorites or more at home, the Buccaneers are 4-0 ATS.

In six home games this season, Tampa Bay has gone over the total four times.

The average point total in Buccaneers home games this season is 50.3 points, 3.8 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

This season in away games, New Orleans is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

In three of seven road games this year, New Orleans has hit the over.

This season, Saints away games average 43.2 points, 3.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (46.5).

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered by Data Skrive.