Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 15 matchup on December 19, 2021.

Dec 12, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3) will hope to keep their four-game winning run alive in a Week 15 clash with the New Orleans Saints (6-7).

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Saints

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in 10 of 13 games this season.
  • In 38.5% of New Orleans' games this season (5/13), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 46.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.9, is 8.4 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 44.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.8 fewer than the 46.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.9 points per game in 2021, 4.4 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Saints have averaged a total of 44.3 points, 2.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

  • Tampa Bay has seven wins against the spread in 13 games this season.
  • This season, the Buccaneers have won against the spread in each of their five games as a favorite of 11 points or more.
  • Tampa Bay has hit the over in 53.8% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 13 games with a set point total).
  • The Buccaneers put up 31.5 points per game, 9.6 more than the Saints give up per contest (21.9).
  • Tampa Bay is 7-4 against the spread and 9-2 overall this season when the team records more than 21.9 points.
  • The Buccaneers collect 70.7 more yards per game (410.2) than the Saints give up per matchup (339.5).
  • When Tampa Bay picks up over 339.5 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
  • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 16 times this season, one fewer than the Saints have forced (17).
Saints stats and trends

  • New Orleans is 6-7-0 against the spread this season.
  • New Orleans' games this year have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).
  • This year the Saints rack up just 0.6 more points per game (23.4) than the Buccaneers give up (22.8).
  • When New Orleans puts up more than 22.8 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Saints average 23.6 fewer yards per game (319.4) than the Buccaneers give up (343).
  • New Orleans is 4-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team churns out more than 343 yards.
  • The Saints have turned the ball over 16 times, nine fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (25).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Tampa Bay is 6-0 overall and 5-1 against the spread.
  • As 11-point favorites or more at home, the Buccaneers are 4-0 ATS.
  • In six home games this season, Tampa Bay has gone over the total four times.
  • The average point total in Buccaneers home games this season is 50.3 points, 3.8 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).
  • This season in away games, New Orleans is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • In three of seven road games this year, New Orleans has hit the over.
  • This season, Saints away games average 43.2 points, 3.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (46.5).

