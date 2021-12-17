ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

The Minnesota Vikings (6-7) have an NFC North matchup in Week 15 versus the Chicago Bears (4-9).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Vikings vs. Bears

Over/under insights

  • Minnesota's games this season have gone over 44 points 10 of 13 times.
  • In 38.5% of Chicago's games this season (5/13), the teams combined to score more than Monday's over/under of 44.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.3, is 0.3 points above Monday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 7.1 points fewer than the 51.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • Vikings games this season feature an average total of 49.3 points, a number 5.3 points higher than Monday's over/under.
  • The 44 total in this game is 0.7 points above the 43.3 average total in Bears games this season.

Vikings stats and trends

  • Minnesota has seven wins against the spread in 13 games this season.
  • This season, the Vikings are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.
  • Minnesota's games this year have hit the over on eight of 13 set point totals (61.5%).
  • This year, the Vikings put up just 1.0 more point per game (26.5) than the Bears give up (25.5).
  • Minnesota is 7-2 against the spread and 5-4 overall in games when it scores more than 25.5 points.
  • The Vikings average 390.5 yards per game, 54.0 more yards than the 336.5 the Bears allow per contest.
  • Minnesota is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team totals over 336.5 yards.
  • The Vikings have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bears.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Minnesota's matchup with the Bears.

Bears stats and trends

  • Chicago has four wins against the spread in 13 games this season.
  • The Bears have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 5.5 points or more (in seven chances).
  • Chicago's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 13 opportunities (38.5%).
  • The Bears score 7.8 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Vikings surrender (25.6).
  • Chicago is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team notches more than 25.6 points.
  • The Bears average 79.0 fewer yards per game (302.5) than the Vikings give up (381.5).
  • This season the Bears have turned the ball over 22 times, six more than the Vikings' takeaways (16).

Home and road insights

  • Chicago has two wins against the spread, and is 2-4 overall, at home this year.
  • This year, in six home games, Chicago has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Bears home games average 42.3 points, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (44).
  • This year on the road, Minnesota is 4-3 against the spread and 2-5 overall.
  • The Vikings are winless ATS (0-1) as 5.5-point favorites or more away from home.
  • This season, in six of seven away games Minnesota has gone over the total.
  • The average point total in Vikings away games this season is 49.1 points, 5.1 more than this outing's over/under (44).

Powered by Data Skrive.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Vikings Sign New RB After Dalvin Cook News

The Minnesota Vikings will most likely have to take on the Los Angeles Rams without star running back Dalvin Cook. On Thursday, the team placed Cook on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It’ll be tough to replace Cook’s production, as he has 1,067 rushing yards and six touchdowns this season. He also...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Rams vs. Vikings Prediction, Pick: Who wins in Week 16 between Matthew Stafford and Kirk Cousins?

Rams -3 (Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook) The Rams went on a nightmare of a three-game losing streak but bounced back by beating the Jags in a heavy victory and the Cardinals in a critical division matchup. Their Week 16 game against the Vikings will be another hurdle for them to take on if they want to win the division and thus put themselves in a better position for the playoffs.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

For the First Time in 8 Years, Kirk Cousins Is Hurt.

Something fishy popped up on the Minnesota Vikings injury report this week. Normally, that would seem like a mundane injury report as some men leaguewide are banged up in Week 15. Big deal. On the whole, that is true. But Kirk Cousins is listed on the report with a rib...
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Coach Has Telling Comment About RB Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings were handed a significant blow on Thursday. Earlier today, superstar running back Dalvin Cook was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Despite having a few more days before Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, he’s seemingly already been ruled out for the Week 16 contest.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears Score#Home Games#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Nfc North
FanSided

5 teams that stand in the way of the Vikings making the playoffs

The Minnesota Vikings still have a chance to make the playoffs this season but there are a number of teams that stand in the way of that possibility. 2021 has been an up and down season for the Minnesota Vikings. At times, they look like they are a playoff-caliber team while they can seem like an inept squad at other teams, making them a tough team to evaluate.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Reportedly Make New Decision On RB Dalvin Cook

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has been essential to the team’s last two wins. But they may be without him for their next game against the Los Angeles Rams. On Thursday, the Vikings placed Cook on the reserve/COVID-19 list. With just three days before the game, it’s unlikely that he is taken off the list in time for Sunday.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Q&A: Why doesn’t the organization care as much as the fan base? Where does German Ifedi come off shoving Teven Jenkins? And will Thomas Graham Jr. see more action after an impressive debut?

The Chicago Bears offense struggled mightly Monday night in a 17-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at Solder Field. Despite a spirited effort from their defense, the Bears (4-10) were eliminated from playoff contention with the loss, so the focus officially shifts to 2022. Brad Biggs answers questions about Bears ownership, rookie offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, quarterback Justin Fields and ...
NFL
CBS Minnesota

Vikings Place Dalvin Cook On COVID-19 Reserve

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A day after Dalvin Cook’s backup was activated from the COVID-19 reserve list, the Vikings’ star running back has been placed on the list himself. The team announced the move Thursday morning. Alexander Mattison, the aforementioned backup, is now set to start against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Cook was one of 46 players that went on the reserve/COVID list on Thursday, according to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero, after all of them tested positive for COVID-19. That brings the total to 320 NFL players that have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of last week. The majority have...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

It’s a Cracked Rib for Kirk Cousins

At some point in the Minnesota Vikings 17-9 win in Week 15, Kirk Cousins was hurt by a Chicago Bears defender — probably Viking killer, Akiem Hicks. Cousins showed up on Minnesota’s first tentative injury report with a rib ailment. On Thursday, details became more precise, indicating Cousins fractured a rib.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Germain Ifedi’s angry reaction to Teven Jenkins’ personal foul during the Chicago Bears’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings came with a message: ‘Do it the clean way.’

Teven Jenkins was trying to rally to his quarterback’s defense. In the third quarter Monday night, Jenkins took exception to the shove Minnesota Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum gave Justin Fields near the sideline as Fields scrambled and threw the ball away. So the Chicago Bears rookie left tackle raced over to Wonnum to verbally express his displeasure. Yet when Vikings defensive tackle ...
NFL
CBS Sports

Steelers legend 'Mean' Joe Greene accepts Ben Roethlisberger's friendly bowl wager for North Texas-Miami (OH)

Two Pittsburgh Steelers legends will be dialed into Thursday's bowl game between North Texans and Miami (Ohio). Joe Greene, widely regarded as the greatest player in Steelers history, starred at North Texas before embarking on a Hall of Fame career in Pittsburgh. Ben Roethlisberger led the Redhawks to a Mid-American Conference title in 2003 before winning two Super Bowls as Pittsburgh's quarterback.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

28K+
Followers
23K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy