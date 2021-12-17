Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Minnesota Vikings (6-7) have an NFC North matchup in Week 15 versus the Chicago Bears (4-9).
Odds for Vikings vs. Bears
Over/under insights
- Minnesota's games this season have gone over 44 points 10 of 13 times.
- In 38.5% of Chicago's games this season (5/13), the teams combined to score more than Monday's over/under of 44.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.3, is 0.3 points above Monday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 7.1 points fewer than the 51.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Vikings games this season feature an average total of 49.3 points, a number 5.3 points higher than Monday's over/under.
- The 44 total in this game is 0.7 points above the 43.3 average total in Bears games this season.
Vikings stats and trends
- Minnesota has seven wins against the spread in 13 games this season.
- This season, the Vikings are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.
- Minnesota's games this year have hit the over on eight of 13 set point totals (61.5%).
- This year, the Vikings put up just 1.0 more point per game (26.5) than the Bears give up (25.5).
- Minnesota is 7-2 against the spread and 5-4 overall in games when it scores more than 25.5 points.
- The Vikings average 390.5 yards per game, 54.0 more yards than the 336.5 the Bears allow per contest.
- Minnesota is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team totals over 336.5 yards.
- The Vikings have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bears.
Bears stats and trends
- Chicago has four wins against the spread in 13 games this season.
- The Bears have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 5.5 points or more (in seven chances).
- Chicago's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 13 opportunities (38.5%).
- The Bears score 7.8 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Vikings surrender (25.6).
- Chicago is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team notches more than 25.6 points.
- The Bears average 79.0 fewer yards per game (302.5) than the Vikings give up (381.5).
- This season the Bears have turned the ball over 22 times, six more than the Vikings' takeaways (16).
Home and road insights
- Chicago has two wins against the spread, and is 2-4 overall, at home this year.
- This year, in six home games, Chicago has gone over the total twice.
- This season, Bears home games average 42.3 points, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (44).
- This year on the road, Minnesota is 4-3 against the spread and 2-5 overall.
- The Vikings are winless ATS (0-1) as 5.5-point favorites or more away from home.
- This season, in six of seven away games Minnesota has gone over the total.
- The average point total in Vikings away games this season is 49.1 points, 5.1 more than this outing's over/under (44).
