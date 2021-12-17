Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A day after Dalvin Cook’s backup was activated from the COVID-19 reserve list, the Vikings’ star running back has been placed on the list himself. The team announced the move Thursday morning. Alexander Mattison, the aforementioned backup, is now set to start against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Cook was one of 46 players that went on the reserve/COVID list on Thursday, according to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero, after all of them tested positive for COVID-19. That brings the total to 320 NFL players that have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of last week. The majority have...

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO