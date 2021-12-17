ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Tumble in spot premiums spurs Asia refiners to buy Mideast oil

By Florence Tan
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

SINGAPORE, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Indian and Chinese oil buyers are snapping up Middle East crude after spot premiums for February-loading cargoes slumped by more than half to three-month lows on improved supplies to Asia.

The drop in crude differentials, also seen in some European and African crudes, comes as forecasters such as OPEC predict a supply surplus in 2022. Still, views differ on the extent and Goldman Sachs said on Friday average demand will still hit a record next year. read more

Easing concerns about the impact of the new coronavirus variant Omicron on Asia's fuel demand are also supporting Asian refiners' margins, trade sources said.

"It's quite a busy week as demand all came out," a Singapore-based analyst with a trading firm said.

Supplies to Asia are improving as pricing differences in crude grades make Atlantic Basin crudes become more attractive. read more

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies have also agreed to continue ramping up output by 400,000 barrels per day in January.

The slide in spot premiums comes after they hit multi-year highs for January-loading cargoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33qqH0_0dPFb4kW00
Reuters Graphics

India's Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS) snapped up 4 million barrels of Abu Dhabi Das supplies this week, while top refiner Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS)has bought 3 million barrels of Upper Zakum and Basra Heavy crude. [nL1N2T20FM]

Fuel demand from the world's third-largest oil importer and consumer is robust as industrial activity picks up. Gasoil sales, which account for about two-fifths of India's overall refined fuel consumption, jumped nearly 18% in the first half of December from the same period in November. read more

In China, Rongsheng Petrochemical (002493.SZ), the trading arm of top private refiner Zhejiang Petrochemical, bought 8 million barrels of Abu Dhabi and Oman crude for February-March loading, on top of 1 million barrels of February-loading Abu Dhabi's Upper Zakum last week. The refiner also purchased at least 2 million barrels of Emirati and Iraqi crude for delivery between February or March and December. [nL1N2T20C5]

Another mega Chinese refiner, Hengli Petrochemical (600346.SS), took three of four Qatari al-Shaheen crude cargoes in Qatar Energy's tender while the remaining cargo went to Japan's top refiner ENEOS Holdings (5020.T). read more

But there has been less appetite from Chinese independent refiners which have been hit by restrictions on import quotas, increasing scrutiny on tax evasion and probes into unapproved refining units in Shandong province. That has caused spot premiums for Russian ESPO crude to slip to four-month lows.

"Premiums last month were too crazy and not sustainable," a Singapore-based trader said, adding that prices had to correct after refining margins slumped late last month.

The sources declined to be named as they are not authorised to speak to media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19pmCR_0dPFb4kW00
Asian refiners’ profitability improve as margins rebound after slipping to 4-month low in late Nov

Crude differentials have also weakened in other regions. The level for North Sea Forties , often sold to Asia, has fallen from a two-year high reached in late November, although it is still at a premium to benchmark dated Brent. Angolan Cabinda has also declined.

Complex refining margins in Singapore, a bellwether for Asian refiners' profitability, hit a four-month low of $2.15 a barrel in late November on fears about Omicron's impact.

They have since rebounded to about $6 a barrel.

Reporting by Florence Tan; additional reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi and Alex Lawler; editing by Edwina Gibbs, Jason Neely and Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Asia Fuel Oil VLSFO crack rises to 10-month high

SINGAPORE, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Asia's front-month crack for 0.5% very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) surged to a 10-month high on Friday, posting a third consecutive weekly gain, supported by robust regional demand amid tight supplies. The front-month VLSFO crack rose to $15.68 per barrel against Dubai crude during Asian...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Japan picks operators for 3 offshore wind power projects

TOKYO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Japan's industry and land ministries have selected three consortiums, all led by Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T), as the operators for three offshore wind power projects in Akita, northern Japan, and Chiba, near Tokyo, they said on Friday. The announcement is the second set of results of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Ant's consumer finance unit to boost its capital to $4.7 bln

BEIJING, Dec 24 (Reuters) - The consumer finance unit of China's Ant Group will boost the company's capital to 30 billion yuan ($4.71 billion) from 8 billion yuan, and introduce 4 new strategic investors, an exchange filing released on Friday said. The unit, Chongqing Ant Consumer Finance Co Ltd, is...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Refining#Petroleum#Chinese#European#African#Goldman Sachs#Omicron#Asian#Reliance Industries Ltd#Abu Dhabi Das#Indian Oil Corp#Basra Heavy#Rongsheng Petrochemical#Zhejiang Petrochemical
Reuters

Oil prices ease, focus shifts to next OPEC+ move

LONDON, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures snapped a three-day rally on Friday in light trading before the Christmas holidays, but the benchmark ended the week higher, with the market focusing on next steps by OPEC+ and the impact of the Omicron variant. Brent crude futures settled 71 cents...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Asia Distillates Gasoil cash premiums rise to 6-week high

SINGAPORE, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil rose to their highest in over a month on Thursday, after Singapore middle distillate inventories dropped to a two-week low. Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content climbed to 75 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Asian shares extend gains in thin pre-Christmas trading

Asian shares were higher Thursday after stocks advanced on Wall Street with encouraging reports about the potential impact of the omicron variant of coronavirus and stronger U.S. economic data. Tokyo s Nikkei 225 gained 0.8% to 28,798.37. In Hong Kong the Hang Seng edged 0.4% higher to 23,186.55. The Shanghai Composite index picked up 0.5% to 3,639.12. South Korea's Kospi climbed 0.4% to 2,997.11, while the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.3% to 7,387.60. Shares also rose in Taiwan and Thailand. Major indexes are on track for a Christmas week gains, with trading thinning as the holidays approach. Many world...
STOCKS
AFP

World stock markets rise as Covid fears ease

World stock markets advanced Thursday on fading fears over both the Omicron coronavirus variant and elevated inflationary pressures, dealers said. The rebound from Monday's sharp sell-off over Omicron fears "doesn't mean the market isn't concerned about Omicron", said Briefing.com market analyst Patrick J. O'Hare.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Qatar
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Reuters

Asia Distillates Jet fuel cracks gain, cash premiums dip

SINGAPORE, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel rose on Wednesday, while cash premiums for the aviation fuel dropped on muted buying interest in the physical market. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel were at $10.90 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil futures extend gain after larger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude inventories

Oil futures extended gains Wednesday, after the Energy Information Administration said U.S. crude inventories fell by 4.7 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 17. Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts had, on average, looked for crude stocks to fall by 3.9 million barrels, while sources said the American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday showed a 3.67 million barrel decline. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery initially pared its gain, then pushed to a new session high and remained up 60 cents, or 0.8%, at $71.72 a barrel, compared with around $71.50 ahead of the figures. Gasoline supplies rose by a much larger-than-expected 5.5 million barrels, compared with analyst expectations for a rise of 600,000 barrels and API data that showed an increase of 3.7 million barrels. The EIA said distillate stocks rose by 400,000 barrels. Analysts had looked for a decline of 1.6 million barrels, while API data was said to show a fall of 849,000 barrels.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

India allows refined palm oil imports until Dec 2022

MUMBAI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - India on Monday allowed imports of refined palm oil until December 2022, the government said in a notification, as the world's biggest vegetable oil buyer tries to bring down edible oil prices. The move could reduce India's crude palm oil (CPO) imports, with buyers shifting...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WNMT AM 650

Asia stocks, oil prices suffer as Omicron spreads

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Asian share markets fell and oil prices slid on Monday as surging Omicron cases triggered tighter restrictions in Europe and threatened to drag on the global economy into the new year. A seasonal lack of liquidity made for a bumpy start and S&P 500 futures led...
MARKETS
gcaptain.com

Gas Crunch Sends European Prices to Rare Premium Over Asia

Europe has become a premium market for liquefied natural gas, increasing the likelihood of a supply boost to help get the continent through its winter energy crunch. In a rare move during peak winter demand, spot liquefied natural gas prices in north Asia slipped below rates on the Dutch Title Transfer Facility hub, Europe’s biggest.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

255K+
Followers
259K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy