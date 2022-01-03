How social media can help destigmatize conversations around mental health

"Self-care" is a term and hashtag commonly used on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok to sell a lifestyle or a trendy product.

But what does self-care truly mean, and how does it help a person’s mental health?

Listen to the latest episode of "Bay Current" below.

While proven this year to cause low-esteem and anxiety among young people, Kim Saira – a Filipina-American social media influencer – realized she could use Instagram to flip the switch and help other people struggling with mental health using colorful and informative imagery that promote self-care.

"My whole goal is that the infographics… are a starting point, not an end point to the learning," Saira said on this week's episode of " Bay Current " and as also heard on a December episode of " Connect The Dots ."

So, with the urgency from all corners to focus on our mental health, our fascination with self-care – and with connecting the two – continues, even if we don’t fully know how to grasp it.

To help yourself or a loved one who is struggling with mental health challenges, contact the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) .