How billionaires pay less tax than you

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElon Musk, Jeff Bezos and other billionaires employ...

Elon Musk has stated that he will pay more than $11 billion in taxes this year

Elon Musk, the CEO of electric carmaker Tesla Inc, stated on Twitter on Sunday that he will pay more than $11 billion in taxes this year (approximately Rs. 83,690 crore). After Time magazine named Musk “person of the year,” Democratic US Senator Elizabeth Warren took to Twitter earlier this week to urge that Musk should pay taxes and stop “freeloading off everyone else.”
Elon Musk
Jeff Bezos
How to Pay Your Deferred Self-Employment Tax

If you’re self-employed and you took advantage of the 2020 Social Security tax deferral, the due date for your first payment is Dec. 31. Here’s how to pay the deferred self-employment tax. Article continues below advertisement. CARES Act allowed self-employed workers to defer taxes for two years. When...
How millions of jobless Americans can afford to ditch work

New York (CNN Business) — One of the more insidious myths this year was that young people didn't want to work because they were getting by just fine on government aid. People had too much money, went the narrative. Only trouble is, the numbers don't back it up. Instead,...
Was your child tax credit payment less than expected in December? Here’s what to know

Some parents may have received a child tax credit payment that was smaller than expected in December. The sixth and possibly final round of direct payments went out to eligible families on Wednesday, Dec. 15, either via direct deposit or through paper checks sent in the mail. But because of a technical issue that resulted in some families being overpaid earlier this year, some may have received less than what they were sent in previous months.
Op-ed: Billionaires income tax commonsense way to pay for Build Back Better

As someone who was raised in West Virginia near Parkersburg, where I still call home and where my business is headquartered, I can tell you firsthand the impacts of inflation are real. My small business has multiple locations around the state and employs over a hundred people, and when I travel from location to location, I can see that everyday West Virginians are hurting as a result.
Carbon Taxes, Billionaires’ Taxes on Horizon: OECD Tax Head

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development will likely create a new multilateral process to price climate change policies in anticipation of closer global collaboration on carbon taxes, the Paris-based body’s top tax official said Thursday. A new “inclusive framework” on carbon taxes will compare the costs of explicit...
Media Roundtable: ProPublica exposes how a massive oil spill helped one Louisiana billionaire avoid paying income tax for 14 years

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing a recent ProPublica investigation about real estate and oil tycoons who avoided paying taxes for years. In September 2004, Hurricane Ivan swept the legs out from under a 40-story oil-drilling platform operated by Taylor Energy, causing a leak that continues to this day. It is the longest-running — and by one estimate, the largest oil leak in US history.
Managing Your Retirement Account and Taxes During Economic Uncertainty

For information on the third coronavirus relief package, please visit our “American Rescue Plan: What Does it Mean for You and a Third Stimulus Check” blog post. Are you beginning to notice drastic changes to your retirement account savings? Many have, and some are beginning to panic and withdraw money early without fully considering the tax and financial implications. Resist that urge. When it comes to taxes now and taxes in retirement, we've got the scoop on what you can consider and what you should avoid.
Minnesotans Continue to Pay More Than Predicted in Taxes

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Just days after releasing a new state revenue forecast that projects a record-setting state budget surplus of more than $7.7 billion dollars, the state is reporting tax collections last month exceeded the brand-new forecast. . The Minnesota Office of Management and Budget says overall...
Elon Musk: “I came to the US with no money & graduated with over $100k in debt, despite scholarships & working 2 jobs while at school”

There are two kinds of people in the world: Those who are happy for someone else’s success and achievements and those who are resentful and jealous of others’ success. On January 7, 2021, Elon Musk surpassed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to become the world’s second-richest person with a net worth of more than $185 billion.
