Bally's moving ahead with casino proposal despite developer's firm stand to build apartment buildings on the site

A tankless water heater company has raised $50 million in new funding as it prepares to move its headquarters from downstate Illinois to Chicago. Intellihot, a commercial tankless water heater company, raised the new funds from Aegon Asset Management and the Avenue Sustainable Solutions Fund. The financing comes as the company plans to hire 50 new employees in the next two years and move its headquarters from Galesburg to the Chicago area next year.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO