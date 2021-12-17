ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bally's moving ahead with casino proposal despite developer's firm stand to build apartment buildings on the site

By Wendell Hutson
Chicago Business Journal
Chicago Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bally’s Corp. said Thursday that it is moving forward with a $1.6...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Business
Chicago Business Journal

Rheaply lands part of $3M in funding from EPA

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said this week that it's giving $3 million to American small businesses that are addressing environmental and public health problems, and a Chicago startup is among the recipients. Rheaply, a Chicago startup that specializes in recycling and sourcing unused items, was part of 30 companies...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Business Journal

Vivid Seats acquires fantasy sports startup in deal worth up to $65M

Chicago online ticket marketplace Vivid Seats has acquired a fantasy sports app as it expands its business beyond ticket sales. Vivid Seats (NASDAQ: SEAT) said Monday it's buying Betcha Sports, a daily fantasy sports startup that combines gambling with social media features, for $25 million in Vivid Seats' stock. The deal could be worth up to an additional $40 million if Betcha hits certain performance metrics.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartment Buildings#Casino#Mccormick Place#Bally S Corp
Chicago Business Journal

Clean energy firm LanzaTech raises another $30M

Chicago clean-tech firm LanzaTech has raised more funding as it looks to turn pollution into everyday products like fabric and fragrances. LanzaTech has raised $30 million in new capital from ArcelorMittal, a steel manufacturing company headquartered in Luxembourg. The company made the investment through its XCarb innovation fund, and it's the fourth investment ArcelorMittal has made from the fund since March.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gambling
Chicago Business Journal

Tankless water heater firm raises $50M ahead of Chicago HQ move

A tankless water heater company has raised $50 million in new funding as it prepares to move its headquarters from downstate Illinois to Chicago. Intellihot, a commercial tankless water heater company, raised the new funds from Aegon Asset Management and the Avenue Sustainable Solutions Fund. The financing comes as the company plans to hire 50 new employees in the next two years and move its headquarters from Galesburg to the Chicago area next year.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Business Journal

From printing to coffee, this startup brings office amenities to the remote worker

PrintWithMe launched in 2014 as a way to make printing more accessible by bringing wireless printers to apartment buildings and cafes. The Chicago startup found its service in even more demand during Covid as workers could no longer rely on office printers, and now it has a new offering to bring another common office amenity back to the remote worker: coffee.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Business Journal

Chicago Business Journal

Chicago, IL
382
Followers
1K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chicago Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/chicago

Comments / 0

Community Policy