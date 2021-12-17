ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

GRPD: 1 injured in drive-by shooting

By Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was injured after a shooting in Grand Rapids Thursday.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Shangrai La Drive and Englewood Avenue SE.

A man in his 20’s was sitting in a vehicle. The suspect drove past him and fired multiple times, the Grand Rapids Police Department said in a release.

The victim was hit in the arm, officials say. They say he tried to drive away but crashed into a parked car.

The suspect drove off, police say.

GRPD says the victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police are investigating.

BiteMe2020
3d ago

How many attempted murders have we had this year? And the police chief and city commissioners don't know nothing? Come on they know exactly who's doing it.

