AP source: Browns QB Keenum, 4 more positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — While the Cleveland Browns have until 2 p.m. ET on Monday to make roster moves ahead of their Week 15 matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, it appears they already know who their starting quarterback will be. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum have each failed to test out of COVID-19 protocols, meaning that Nick Mullens will make the start at quarterback for the Browns.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO