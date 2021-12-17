AP source: Browns QB Keenum, 4 more positive for COVID-19

The Cleveland Browns’ game against the Las Vegas Raiders has been postponed until at least Monday. With that in mind, the Browns are taking precautions. Cleveland could be without both Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum, as both tested positive for COVID-19. Mayfield made his displeasure with the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol quite obvious, as now-24 Browns have tested positive for the virus as of this writing.
The Omicron variant is proving that we may not be through this pandemic yet. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has called out the National Football League for how they are handling the current spikes. As spotted on CBS Sports, the Austin, Texas native spoke out regarding the recent COVID-19 outbreak throughout the sport. This month […]
Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily, wants Browns fans to know the quarterback did everything possible to get back on the field. After news came down that Baker would remain out for Monday’s game against the Raiders, Emily Mayfield tweeted a statement to the Dawg Pound. “Super frustrating since [Baker]...
As the Browns prepare to face the Las Vegas Raiders at 5 p.m. Monday at FirstEnergy Stadium in a crucial AFC game shrouded in uncertainties, they would do well to remember former Raiders owner Al Davis' most famous quip.
Just win, baby.
...
A series of positive tests in the Cleveland Browns locker room forced the NFL to move their game against the Las Vegas Raiders to Monday. Among the positives was quarterback Baker Mayfield, who had a health update to share. Taking to his Instagram today, Mayfield announced that he is symptom-free...
BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum failed to test off the reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning third-string quarterback Nick Mullens will get the start Monday against the Las Vegas Raiders, a source told ESPN. On Sunday, Mayfield had posted on his Instagram Story that he "had no...
CLEVELAND (AP) — Baker Mayfield ran out of time. The Browns quarterback didn't test negative on Monday and won’t be activated from the COVID-19 reserve list to play against the Las Vegas Raiders, a person familiar with Cleveland's roster situation told The Associated Press.
CLEVELAND — While the Cleveland Browns have until 2 p.m. ET on Monday to make roster moves ahead of their Week 15 matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, it appears they already know who their starting quarterback will be. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum have each failed to test out of COVID-19 protocols, meaning that Nick Mullens will make the start at quarterback for the Browns.
The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
After just 13 games into his first season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Urban Meyer was fired. Between his unprofessional conduct in the locker room and antics off the field earlier in the year at an Ohio bar, the team made the decision to cut ties. The worst case...
There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
Comments / 0