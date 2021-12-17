Sony Shows off Horizon Forbidden West’s new Slitherfang, Rollerback, and Sunwing Machines

Check out this video showing off the new machines in Horizon: Forbidden West. You have to admit that some specimens can really make your jaw drop. The world of Horizon: Forbidden West is a beautiful, yet very dangerous place. Guerrilla Games (the game's developers) has shared a video, in which they present new specimens of local "fauna" that we'll encounter on our way in the sequel. The new machines inhabit not only the land, but also the skies and the depths of the oceans. Some serve as guardians of the natural order, while others are built only to kill.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO