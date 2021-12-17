ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sony Shows off Horizon Forbidden West’s new Slitherfang, Rollerback, and Sunwing Machines

noobfeed.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe description is small but a new video...

www.noobfeed.com

noisypixel.net

Horizon Forbidden West Releases New Trailer Highlighting The Wondrous Yet Daunting Machines

PlayStation has released a new trailer for their upcoming third-person action-adventure title, Horizon Forbidden West, highlighting the various mechanical monstrosities players will constantly find themselves facing. Throughout the Horizon games, these machines rule the land and are a constant threat to humans. Their variety in appearance also plays into gameplay, though, as their weak points all vary.
pushsquare.com

Did You Spot the Snake Robot in Horizon Forbidden West's PS5, PS4 Trailer?

If the aim with Horizon Forbidden West was for Guerrilla Games to go bigger and better, then it’s looking like it’s going to stick the landing with a Thunderjaw-esque stomp. While we’ve already been introduced to the elephant-style machine, the Tremortusk, the Dutch developer teased a couple more exotic arrivals in its imminent sequel during a trailer at The Game Awards.
gamepressure.com

Horizon: Forbidden West's Visuals Impress Not Only on PS5

Horizon: Forbidden West is expected to look better than its predecessor not only on PS5. To prove it, Guerrilla Games published screenshots from the PlayStation 4 edition. The second part of the Horizon series is expected to delight players in many ways: more diverse machines and people, more freedom of movement (including in combat), etc. The developers have also promised that the game - although a confirmed next-gen - will also work and look good on Sony's older console. The is to be proven by fresh screenshots captured on the PS4 edition of Horizon: Forbidden West.
pushsquare.com

Horizon Forbidden West's Stunning Sci-Fi Ecosystem Unleashed in PS5, PS4 Trailer

This is a fantastic trailer! After teasing a bunch of new machines during The Game Awards last week, Guerrilla has unleashed an all-new Horizon Forbidden West trailer which fully introduces its absurdly beautiful sci-fi ecosystem. We’ve already talked up the new machines, like the snake-style Slitherfang, but this gives you an even better look at them – it’s an extraordinary artistic achievement, this series, isn’t it?
GamesRadar+

Horizon Forbidden West will have overhauled stealth and combat mechanics

Horizon Forbidden West developer Guerrilla Games has published an extensive blog detailing combat and stealth reworks. Guerrilla Games took to the PlayStation Blog to write about several new aspects of Horizon Forbidden West. Chiefly, the developer revealed that stealth has been entirely reworked for the upcoming sequel, and that the developers on Forbidden West have extended the skill cap from Zero Dawn to offer more skills, thus catering to an extended amount of play styles.
gamepressure.com

Megasnakes and Raptors on Horizon: Forbidden West's Fauna Presentation

Check out this video showing off the new machines in Horizon: Forbidden West. You have to admit that some specimens can really make your jaw drop. The world of Horizon: Forbidden West is a beautiful, yet very dangerous place. Guerrilla Games (the game's developers) has shared a video, in which they present new specimens of local "fauna" that we'll encounter on our way in the sequel. The new machines inhabit not only the land, but also the skies and the depths of the oceans. Some serve as guardians of the natural order, while others are built only to kill.
Horizon Forbidden West Malaysia pre-order: including Collector's & Regalla Edition, starting price from RM249

If you have been waiting for Horizon Forbidden West, here's some good news for Malaysian gamers. Starting from 14 December 2021, the pre-order for the next anticipated video game sequel will be available at all PlayStation Authorised Dealers and Sony Stores. And if you're a collector, there are some collector's editions for you to check out as well.
