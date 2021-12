While we have seen companies such as Google and Snapchat try to release AR-enabled wearables without great success, the China-based mobile tech company 'Oppo' believes it knows what went wrong. The 'Oppo Air Glass' is a compact AR-enabled wearable that sits on the side of the head of the wearer while extending in front of one eye. In contrast to connected face wearables that have been overly ambitious, the Air Glass boasts a shortlist of refined features. Due to this, Oppo has named this product an 'assisted reality' product, as opposed to a reality-enhancing product.

