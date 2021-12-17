ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

5 pandemic predictions for 2022

By RENUKA RAYASAM
POLITICO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWE ARE NOT THERE YET — As we enter the third year of the pandemic, my mind keeps flashing back to a trailer I saw last year for a widely panned Michael Bay movie, which portrays an unlikely dystopian pandemic future, but captures the feeling of helplessness and despair that so...

McDee12
3d ago

What is the difference between two years ago deaths and 2021? They accepted that during 2021 there were more death. But also there were many more vaxxing. Is it only me who sees the connection? I am not a statistician but it is obvious. People die from the reaction to the spike protein which is invades the body as a corona virus and also as a jab. Humans always react better to the natural things than to artificial. With corona illness people have a chance to fight with the virus. With artificially introduced spike protein they have no chances. They do not know why some people have a fatal reaction to the spike protein. So they should stop vaxxing with it until they understand what to do with it. Other wise it looks like a postponed murder.

cgaming 0197
3d ago

fake news it will be over soon people. they cannot have this keep going. we the people have spoken. begin the arrangement/arrest of Dr fauci and all the peoples involved then, only then will it be over.

Daniel Shadowens
3d ago

My prediction a third of the world population will be wiped out from the Vaccine and the martyrs who have been rounded up, who refuse it. I am struggling to see anything good for 2022.

Daily Mail

Biden is slammed for waiting till TUESDAY to announce new COVID restrictions as Omicron grips nation and after VP Harris admitted administration did NOT see variant coming: Cases double across US in 24 HOURS

President Joe Biden will wait until Tuesday to announce new COVID measures to fight the rapidly spreading Omicron variant as he spends the weekend in his native Delaware while cases double in the past 24 hours and after Vice President Kamala Harris said the administration did not see the variant coming.
The Atlantic

The Pandemic of the Vaccinated Is Here

Even before the arrival of Omicron, the winter months were going to be tough for parts of the United States. While COVID transmission rates in the South caught fire over the summer, the Northeast and Great Plains states were largely spared thanks to cyclical factors and high vaccination rates. But weather and the patterns of human life were bound to shift the disease burden northward for the holidays—and that was just with Delta. Enter a new variant that appears better able to evade immunity, and that seasonal wave could end up a tsunami.
FOX2Now

The possible side-effects of COVID booster shots

WASHINGTON — In November the U.S. opened COVID-19 booster shots to all adults and took the extra step of urging people 50 and older to seek one, aiming to ward off a winter surge as coronavirus cases rise even before millions of Americans travel for the holidays. This time around,...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Biden Imposes New US Coronavirus Travel Restrictions

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday imposed stricter coronavirus testing requirements for international travelers entering the country. He also laid out a plan to fight the advance of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States over the coming winter months. Each international traveler will be required to have...
The Independent

Eight things you should do to beat omicron Covid variant, according to Dr Fauci

Amid increasing concerns about the spread of the omicron variant of Covid-19, America’s top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has listed steps that may help prevent infection.The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases recommended eight steps at a White House Covid-19 response team briefing on Tuesday, including getting vaccinated, getting a booster shot if already vaccinated, using masks, avoiding crowds, gathering outdoors as much as possible, maintaining physical distancing, getting tested and isolating if tested positive for Covid-19.“These things we have been doing, we need to keep doing them,” he said.Dr Fauci’s recommendations came a...
Houston Chronicle

Pants on Fire: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. falsely claims COVID-19 vaccine is 'deadliest ever made'

COVID-19 ushered in the biggest vaccination campaign in history. And a relentless disinformation campaign about vaccines quickly followed. One of the latest controversial statements about the vaccines came from Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, and one of the biggest sources of anti-vaccine rhetoric today, as he spoke to Louisiana lawmakers.
CNET

At-home COVID testing kits will be free in 2022: Here's how and where to get yours

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As the holidays approach and the new omicron variant swiftly moves across the US, you may want to consider stocking up on at-home COVID-19 test kits. The good news is that, starting early next year, over-the-counter test kits will be available for free for everyone. Under a new plan announced by President Joe Biden, health insurance companies soon will be required to reimburse Americans for the rapid COVID-19 tests, which can cost more than $25 each.
Daily Mail

Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vox

Why omicron could bring the deadliest phase in the pandemic yet

Covid-19 cases are surging upward again in the United States, and public health experts are warning the fast-spreading omicron variant may push the number of infections to their highest level yet. Whether this surge will be followed by an unprecedented level of hospitalization and death is uncertain, but researchers say it’s possible the most devastating phase of the pandemic is yet to come.
PUBLIC HEALTH

