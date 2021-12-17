5 pandemic predictions for 2022

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As the holidays approach and the new omicron variant swiftly moves across the US, you may want to consider stocking up on at-home COVID-19 test kits. The good news is that, starting early next year, over-the-counter test kits will be available for free for everyone. Under a new plan announced by President Joe Biden, health insurance companies soon will be required to reimburse Americans for the rapid COVID-19 tests, which can cost more than $25 each.

