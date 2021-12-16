ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14-Year-Old Girl Found Shot To Death In Dallas

 3 days ago

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 14-year-old girl was found shot to death in Dallas early Wednesday morning, Dec. 15.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner confirmed the victim is Jessica Foster.

Dallas Police have not made any arrests in her murder.

Police said around 3:25 a.m. Wednesday, officers found the teen dead on the side of the street from multiple gunshot wounds in the 2000 block of S. Merrifield Road.

Dallas Police investigate murder of 14-year-old girl (CBS 11).

There is no word on a motive at this point.

Circumstances surrounding the murder are under investigation.

The Homicide Unit urges anyone with information to contact Detective Boz Rojas at 214-681-1786 or via email: boz.rojas@dallascityhall.com and refer to case number 225759-2021.

Queen
3d ago

This is getting ridiculous.... There is no reason 14 these old should be out at that time of morning.... Parents these days needs to do better....

Mark Johnson
3d ago

how is a 14yr old girl unaccounted for at 3:30am on a school night, where were her parents?

Rolando Cantu
3d ago

The Bible describes a future time when “death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore.” (Read Revelation 21:4.) The problems that can make life seem hopeless today​—such as poverty, injustice, sickness, and death—​will no longer exist. The Bible promises that humans will be able to enjoy life forever in Paradise on earth. Visit J.W.Org.

