14-Year-Old Girl Found Shot To Death In Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 14-year-old girl was found shot to death in Dallas early Wednesday morning, Dec. 15.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner confirmed the victim is Jessica Foster.

Dallas Police have not made any arrests in her murder.

Police said around 3:25 a.m. Wednesday, officers found the teen dead on the side of the street from multiple gunshot wounds in the 2000 block of S. Merrifield Road.

Dallas Police investigate murder of 14-year-old girl (CBS 11).

There is no word on a motive at this point.

Circumstances surrounding the murder are under investigation.

The Homicide Unit urges anyone with information to contact Detective Boz Rojas at 214-681-1786 or via email: boz.rojas@dallascityhall.com and refer to case number 225759-2021.