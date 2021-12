Hennessey isn’t just interested in pushing cars to their limits. It wants to do the same for Christmas trees, apparently. As it has done every year since 2017, the Texas performance shop has strapped a Christmas tree to a high-performance vehicle to see what just how fast it can go. So, what car was chosen to take on such an important task this holiday season? Company founder John Hennessey’s personal 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S. This isn’t your standard 911 Turbo S, though. Hennessey decided to have some fun with the $207,000 vehicle, specifically its twin-turbocharged flat-six engine. The mill has been...

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO