Live updates: Quebec limits businesses to 50% capacity

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO — Bars, restaurants, stores and entertainment venues across the Canadian province of Quebec...

With Christmas in the balance, nations eye UK omicron surge

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s main nurses’ union warned Monday that exhaustion and surging coronavirus cases among medical staff are pushing them to the breaking point, adding to pressure on the government for new restrictions to curb record numbers of infections driven by the omicron variant. The warning...
UK health boss: COVID-19 rules could tighten by Christmas

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s health secretary has refused to rule out imposing tougher COVID-19 restrictions before Christmas amid the rapid rise of infections and continuing uncertainty about the omicron variant. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Sunday that the government was assessing the fast-moving situation and urged the public...
Ontario limits capacity at restaurants and retailers at 50%

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s largest province announced Friday that it is cutting capacity at restaurants, bars, malls and retailers to 50% and limiting social gatherings inside restaurants to 10 people in an effort to slow the spread of the omicron variant. Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s chief medical officer...
celebrityaccess.com

Quebec Tightens COVID-19 Measures, Including Capacity Restrictions, Amid Spike In New Infections

QUEBEC CITY (CelebrityAccess) — The Canadian province of Quebec announced expanded restrictions as the government works to reduce a spike in COVID-19 in the region. The raft of new restrictions, which go into effect on Monday, include public mask mandates with increased monitoring for at-risk locations and a reduction in capacity for public activities.
People pressure governments worldwide to act on inflation

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Óscar Baños and thousands of fellow truck drivers celebrated Saturday after a threat to idle their engines pushed the Spanish government to adopt measures improving work conditions and checking skyrocketing fuel costs driven by inflation. It's the latest effort by workers, opposition leaders...
Interesting Engineering

What Makes the Omicron Variant So Dangerous?

The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
MarketWatch

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 near 275 million and research shows only Pfizer/Moderna vaccines with booster stop omicron

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 274.7 million on Monday, while the death toll edged above 5.35 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. continues to lead the world with 50.8 million cases and 806,438 deaths. The U.S. is averaging about 1,300 deaths a day, according to a New York Times tracker, , and cases and hospitalizations are rising again, notably in the Northeast. Connecticut and Maine are seeing high rates of growth in new cases, while New York is being hit by the highly transmissible omicron variant. Early research shows that only the vaccines developed by Pfizer.
FOXBusiness

Swedish company showcases microchip that can download COVID-19 passport status

A microchip technology introduced in recent years by the Stockholm-based startup Epicenter is being presented as a means to store one's COVID-19 vaccine passport under the skin, according to a video from the South China Post that went viral Friday. The firm has showcased an implant capable of storing a...
MarketRealist

What States Will Be Sending Stimulus Checks in December?

The government has issued more than $850 billion in stimulus payments to combat the financial hardships that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought on and they’ve certainly helped. Most individuals received a total of three Economic Impact Payments issued under government authority, although some states have also ramped up their efforts to provide their residents with financial relief.
The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as Omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.The UK has recorded 12 deaths from the new variant so far and 37,101 confirmed cases, prompting fears that further social restrictions could be imposed on the British public in the final days leading up to Christmas, dashing the festive plans of millions. London mayor Sadiq Khan has declared a major incident...
MarketWatch

Kansas Reflector

Kansas nursing home closures highlight growing workforce crisis

TOPEKA — Difficulty fully staffing long-term care facilities is resulting in poor outcomes for residents, strenuous working conditions and in severe cases, site closure. According to the state long-term care ombudsman, a higher-than-average 13 nursing homes have closed since the beginning of the year. Before the pandemic, there was at least one assisted living facility […] The post Kansas nursing home closures highlight growing workforce crisis appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
newsitem.com

EU approves 5th COVID-19 vaccine for bloc, one by Novavax

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The European Union’s executive branch on Monday authorized a fifth COVID-19 vaccine for use in the 27-nation bloc, giving the green light to the two-dose vaccine made by U.S. biotech company Novavax. The European Commission confirmed a recommendation from the bloc's drug regulator...
